Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 12, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Forgotten Buckeyes: Bobby Hoying took a while to get going at OSU, but put up more prolific numbers than you might remember
Josh Dooley. Land-Grant Holy Land
Once homeless, Carlos Snow rallies to earn Ohio State degree
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
A talented Ohio State receiver room has Brian Hartline again confident in a deep rotation
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace Chris Olave at wide receiver (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Good thing he’s better at catching the ball than throwing it!
San Diego's Own @chrisolave_— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 11, 2022
⚾️ @Padres pic.twitter.com/OjSzPXO1AX
Mickey Marotti says Ohio State football’s loss to Michigan forced everybody to ‘look in the mirror’
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
What Jim Knowles wants out of an Ohio State linebacker
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Why Notre Dame could be Ohio State’s toughest game of the season: Buckeyes schedule breakdown
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Ohio State is the new QBU, Florida poised to break out
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic
Column: How far can Ohio State go in claiming other programs’ starpower?
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State football player would you want to see play a different sport?
Meredith Hein and Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell invited to participate in NBA Combine
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Zed is putting in the work!
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeyes top Purdue, advance in Big Ten softball tournament
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Softball: Six Buckeyes Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Believes NCAA’s New NIL Guidelines Are Necessary, Worth Risk of Potential Lawsuits
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Women’s Lacrosse: Johnson and Epstein Named USA Lacrosse Magazine Honorable Mention All-Americans
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different
Humanity is not all bad.
INCREDIBLE MOMENT: Boynton Beach police sent this video out in the hopes to honor the people who got out of the car to help the woman who had a medical episode while driving. https://t.co/5XDUhTg570 pic.twitter.com/2o6G9d6MJP— WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) May 11, 2022
