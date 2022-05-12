Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 12, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Forgotten Buckeyes: Bobby Hoying took a while to get going at OSU, but put up more prolific numbers than you might remember

Josh Dooley. Land-Grant Holy Land

Once homeless, Carlos Snow rallies to earn Ohio State degree

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

A talented Ohio State receiver room has Brian Hartline again confident in a deep rotation

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace Chris Olave at wide receiver (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Good thing he’s better at catching the ball than throwing it!

Mickey Marotti says Ohio State football’s loss to Michigan forced everybody to ‘look in the mirror’

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

What Jim Knowles wants out of an Ohio State linebacker

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Why Notre Dame could be Ohio State’s toughest game of the season: Buckeyes schedule breakdown

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Ohio State is the new QBU, Florida poised to break out

Ari Wasserman, The Athletic

Column: How far can Ohio State go in claiming other programs’ starpower?

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State football player would you want to see play a different sport?

Meredith Hein and Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell invited to participate in NBA Combine

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Zed is putting in the work!

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes top Purdue, advance in Big Ten softball tournament

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Softball: Six Buckeyes Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Believes NCAA’s New NIL Guidelines Are Necessary, Worth Risk of Potential Lawsuits

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Women’s Lacrosse: Johnson and Epstein Named USA Lacrosse Magazine Honorable Mention All-Americans

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different

Humanity is not all bad.