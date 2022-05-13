 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 13, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

In 2-deep: Projecting Ohio State’s depth chart on defense
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace both interior offensive line spots (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for running back
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Ohio State Football Outlook: The Linebacker Depth Chart
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tickets soar for Ohio State-Notre Dame on Sept. 3
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: What makes an Ohio State quarterback recruit under Ryan Day?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jeremy Ruckert, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Other Ohio State NFL Rookies Get Jersey Numbers
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Kyle Young announces retirement from basketball
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Before joining Buckeyes, Jack Owens made impact at Purdue
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Breaking down what new assistants bring to Buckeyes hoops bench (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Former Ohio State Guard Amedeo Della Valle Named MVP of Italy’s Top Basketball League
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

#DevelopedHere

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Handley, Buckeyes top Illinois in Big Ten softball quarterfinals
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s men’s lacrosse team battles Cornell in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

At last! A series sweep and a four-game win streak for Ohio State baseball
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different:

