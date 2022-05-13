Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 13, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
In 2-deep: Projecting Ohio State’s depth chart on defense
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace both interior offensive line spots (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
CFB Fans: This young man @King10Burke out of @OhioStateFB skill set it’s ridiculous for his age.— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) May 11, 2022
He can play in the league right now! Only HS kid we ever allowed in our training sessions. Fast forward to 6 workouts in the last 3 days and he didn’t back down once. pic.twitter.com/SPxd3SiXNf
Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for running back
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Ohio State Football Outlook: The Linebacker Depth Chart
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Tickets soar for Ohio State-Notre Dame on Sept. 3
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
Since Maryland joined the Big Ten, they have allowed an average of 60 points/game vs. Ohio State— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) May 13, 2022
Point-a-minute over seven full games
2014: 52
2015: 49
2016: 62
2017: 62
2018: 52
2019: 73
2021: 66
Column: What makes an Ohio State quarterback recruit under Ryan Day?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jeremy Ruckert, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Other Ohio State NFL Rookies Get Jersey Numbers
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s Kyle Young announces retirement from basketball
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
The game of basketball has brought so much joy in my life and I’m forever thankful for what it has done for me.— Kyle Young (@kyle_young25) May 12, 2022
I’ve decided the time has come to hang ‘em up and start something new. Excited for a new chapter in my life❤️ pic.twitter.com/A2bFbpl8k8
Before joining Buckeyes, Jack Owens made impact at Purdue
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Breaking down what new assistants bring to Buckeyes hoops bench (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Former Ohio State Guard Amedeo Della Valle Named MVP of Italy’s Top Basketball League
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
#DevelopedHere
May 12, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Handley, Buckeyes top Illinois in Big Ten softball quarterfinals
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
It's upset season!— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) May 12, 2022
6-seeded @OhioStateSB upset 3-seeded Illinois with a 5-1 win on Thursday.
@GoArmy pic.twitter.com/NfNpA8TkZV
Ohio State’s men’s lacrosse team battles Cornell in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
At last! A series sweep and a four-game win streak for Ohio State baseball
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different:
