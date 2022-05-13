Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 13, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

In 2-deep: Projecting Ohio State’s depth chart on defense

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace both interior offensive line spots (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

CFB Fans: This young man @King10Burke out of @OhioStateFB skill set it’s ridiculous for his age.



He can play in the league right now! Only HS kid we ever allowed in our training sessions. Fast forward to 6 workouts in the last 3 days and he didn’t back down once. pic.twitter.com/SPxd3SiXNf — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) May 11, 2022

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for running back

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Ohio State Football Outlook: The Linebacker Depth Chart

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tickets soar for Ohio State-Notre Dame on Sept. 3

Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

Since Maryland joined the Big Ten, they have allowed an average of 60 points/game vs. Ohio State



Point-a-minute over seven full games



2014: 52

2015: 49

2016: 62

2017: 62

2018: 52

2019: 73

2021: 66 — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) May 13, 2022

Column: What makes an Ohio State quarterback recruit under Ryan Day?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jeremy Ruckert, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Other Ohio State NFL Rookies Get Jersey Numbers

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Kyle Young announces retirement from basketball

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

The game of basketball has brought so much joy in my life and I’m forever thankful for what it has done for me.



I’ve decided the time has come to hang ‘em up and start something new. Excited for a new chapter in my life❤️ pic.twitter.com/A2bFbpl8k8 — Kyle Young (@kyle_young25) May 12, 2022

Before joining Buckeyes, Jack Owens made impact at Purdue

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Breaking down what new assistants bring to Buckeyes hoops bench (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Former Ohio State Guard Amedeo Della Valle Named MVP of Italy’s Top Basketball League

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

#DevelopedHere

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Handley, Buckeyes top Illinois in Big Ten softball quarterfinals

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

It's upset season!



6-seeded @OhioStateSB upset 3-seeded Illinois with a 5-1 win on Thursday.



@GoArmy pic.twitter.com/NfNpA8TkZV — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) May 12, 2022

Ohio State’s men’s lacrosse team battles Cornell in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

At last! A series sweep and a four-game win streak for Ohio State baseball

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

