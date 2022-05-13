Buck Off Podcast: Corey Dennis deserves respect, big recruiting month ahead, the end of divisions

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” Chris and Jordan Williams discuss Ohio State’s recruiting of the quarterback position and the lack of respect for a certain position coach on the OSU staff.

To start the show, the guys discuss the commitment of Dylan Raiola and what that means moving forward. This leads to a discussion about offensive recruiting as well as the most natural succession plan for the quarterback position in the modern landscape of college football.

After that, they discuss why it is time to start giving QB coach Corey Dennis more respect. The guys discuss the reasons they think Dennis has earned a greater level of respect and the fact that he actually does more than most people think.

Once they get back from a quick break, the guys discuss the month of recruiting ahead. They talk about some positions with major question marks still and how they might get answered this month. They get into a conversation about what we can hope for in the defensive back recruiting from the new coaches on the staff and close out the conversation going back to look at why they should trust Larry Johnson.

The guys close out the show with a discussion about the removal of divisions in college football and give their final thoughts on an interesting mock draft from earlier in the week.

