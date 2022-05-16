Four-star defensive lineman from Maryland includes Ohio State as finalists.

Ohio State found themselves inside of the top group for one of the premiere defensive lineman prospects this weekend. Plus, the Buckeyes remain active on the trail by delivering a couple of offers to two blue-chip standouts in next year’s recruiting cycle.

Moore trims list to five

A name that hasn’t gotten much buzz about potentially being apart of the Buckeyes 2023 recruiting class is four-star defensive lineman Jason Moore of DeMatha Catholic (MD), but perhaps that should change as the weekend comes to a close.

Moore, a Hyattsville native, has gathered over 20 offers as a recruit thus far and is now turning his attention to five programs in particular. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder revealed on Friday night that going forward he will focus on a Midwest-heavy group that includes Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Jason Moore is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’6 265 DL from Fort Washington, MD is ranked as a Top 40 Player in the ‘23 Class (#5 DL)



While the highly-touted defensive lineman has no set decision date at this time, he did break down what interests him about his final five programs that remain in contention for his coveted commitment with On3.com. Here’s what Moore had to say to Hayes Fawcett about the Buckeyes:

“I have a very good relationship with coach Larry Johnson,” Moore said. “He’s one of the best to ever do it and I can really see myself being developed by him. I also have a good relationship with Cam Spence and loved the environment out there.”

In the meantime, Moore is forecasted on the 247Sports Crystal Ball by a pair of analysts to wind up in South Bend with the Fighting Irish. Moore is currently graded as a top 50 prospect in this year’s class and tops it off by being the fifth highest defensive lineman and the very best player from the state of Maryland.

Heyward, Larsen add OSU offer

The Buckeyes were also active inside of the 2024 recruiting class this weekend as a pair of blue-chip prospects secured an offer from Ohio State in recent days. Four-star safety Jaylen Heyward of Rockledge (FL) and four-star tight end Jack Larsen of Charlotte Catholic (NC) were the beneficiaries of the latest scholarship opportunities rewarded by the program.

Heyward is a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder that is rapid approaching 25 offers as a prospect already. The Sunshine State standout has programs like Alabama, Florida, LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, and many more in pursuit. Heyward is currently pegged as a top 100 prospect nationally in the class and is the 11th highest graded safety.

As for Larsen, he is a Charlotte native and one of the top tight end’s that the class has to offer. Much like Heyward, Larsen has a host of impressive programs chasing his services including Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and many more. The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder is currently graded just outside of the top 150 in the class but he does find himself as a top 10 prospect at both his position and in the state of North Carolina.

