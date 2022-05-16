I-70 Football Podcast: Getting rid of divisions and being more like the SEC

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Another week, another episode of the “I-70 Football Show.” In this week’s episode, the guys open the show discussing playoff basketball as the Celtics blow out the Bucks and the Mavs were up big on the Suns. Dante discusses watching new anime and we get into the future of streaming giants Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Once getting back into college sports, they talk about how this is a pivotal summer for college football and the NCAA — the Big Ten included. With legislation set to pass that will get rid of the rule that required conferences with more than 12 teams to have round-robin schedule or divisions to host a conference championship game, will the Big Ten capitalize on this rule and get rid of their uneven divisions? The guys answer this question and more with TV rights and playoff expansion on the horizon.

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan discusses James Harden being washed and not helping the 76ers in the playoffs. After taking two shots in the second half of a must-win Game 7, should the Sixers regret the trade? Dante celebrates the NFL schedule release and highlights the NFL teams with the best announcements.

