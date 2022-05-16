Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

On the Gridiron
On the Gridiron
Column: Is Corey Dennis the most underrated coach in the nation?
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Buckeyes make Athlon Sports’ top 10 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch from the Big Ten
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Opens as Favorites to Win Big Ten
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
This is how you celebrate 5/15:
We missed a big one https://t.co/aAiyJr2gCq pic.twitter.com/lHtU0dqBiX— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) May 15, 2022
Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace Nicholas Petit-Frere at left tackle
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Justin Frye on O-line depth for Buckeyes | How good can Paris Johnson, Dawand Jones be at tackle?
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Ohio State aims to break seal in return game in 2022
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace Tyreke Smith at defensive end
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
What does Knowles expect from Sawyer, Tuimoloau? ‘Everything’
Dav Biddle, Bucknuts
Parker Fleming has luxury of having returning starters at kicker, punter, long snapper for Buckeyes
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Ohio State Favors Development Over Transfer Portal
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Lots of Buckeyes making lots of money this past week!
Officially a Raider @TMunford75 x @Raiders pic.twitter.com/8lAp8lE5bX— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 15, 2022
What Ohio State is building has the making of a Buckeye dynasty
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Eddie George Embracing Life as a College Football Coach with Goal of Taking Tennessee State to New Heights
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Looking at the Buckeyes in the College Football Hall of Fame
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Rising ticket prices are making attending Ohio State football games a tough decision
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell look to cement their status as first-round picks at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Former Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens commits to Loyola Marymount
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Good luck to you, Justin.
Let’s go let’s go @lmulionsMBB pic.twitter.com/ZUBRb9bqCN— Justin Ahrens (@ahrensjustin12) May 13, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Quite a successful Championship Weekend for the Buckeyes!
May 16, 2022
Ohio State Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Sweep Big Ten Outdoor Championships
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Pyles wins long jump, heptathlon at Big Ten Championship
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Go Bucks!
Congratulations to the women's 4x400m relay (Chanler Robinson, Alyssa Marsh, @JaydanWood and @soshetete) for capping a fantastic weekend with a win (3:31.94)!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/OMpvCcMMEd— Ohio State T&F/XC (@OhioStateTFXC) May 15, 2022
Ohio State Men’s Tennis Wins in Super Regionals Over No. 13 USC
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State rowing wins Big Ten title
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
The moment you learn you’re IN the @NCAASoftball Tournament ‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/VxMknKE80f— Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) May 16, 2022
Softball: Buckeyes Earn NCAA Tournament Berth, Head to Knoxville Regional
Ohio State Athletics
Baseball: Buckeyes Take the Series from Penn State
Ohio State Athletics
You’re Nuts: Who is the creepiest mascot in college sports?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
I’m sorry, I can’t stop laughing at this:
I’m pic.twitter.com/5Ov46RiGgI— ⚡️Justin “Baby Goat” Herbert⚡️ (@gabriel_5718) May 13, 2022
