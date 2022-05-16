Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Column: Is Corey Dennis the most underrated coach in the nation?

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Buckeyes make Athlon Sports’ top 10 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch from the Big Ten

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Opens as Favorites to Win Big Ten

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

This is how you celebrate 5/15:

We missed a big one https://t.co/aAiyJr2gCq pic.twitter.com/lHtU0dqBiX — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) May 15, 2022

Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace Nicholas Petit-Frere at left tackle

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Justin Frye on O-line depth for Buckeyes | How good can Paris Johnson, Dawand Jones be at tackle?

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ohio State aims to break seal in return game in 2022

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace Tyreke Smith at defensive end

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

What does Knowles expect from Sawyer, Tuimoloau? ‘Everything’

Dav Biddle, Bucknuts

Parker Fleming has luxury of having returning starters at kicker, punter, long snapper for Buckeyes

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ohio State Favors Development Over Transfer Portal

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Lots of Buckeyes making lots of money this past week!

What Ohio State is building has the making of a Buckeye dynasty

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Eddie George Embracing Life as a College Football Coach with Goal of Taking Tennessee State to New Heights

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Looking at the Buckeyes in the College Football Hall of Fame

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Rising ticket prices are making attending Ohio State football games a tough decision

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell look to cement their status as first-round picks at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens commits to Loyola Marymount

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Good luck to you, Justin.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Quite a successful Championship Weekend for the Buckeyes!

Ohio State Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Sweep Big Ten Outdoor Championships

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Pyles wins long jump, heptathlon at Big Ten Championship

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Go Bucks!

Congratulations to the women's 4x400m relay (Chanler Robinson, Alyssa Marsh, @JaydanWood and @soshetete) for capping a fantastic weekend with a win (3:31.94)!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/OMpvCcMMEd — Ohio State T&F/XC (@OhioStateTFXC) May 15, 2022

Ohio State Men’s Tennis Wins in Super Regionals Over No. 13 USC

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State rowing wins Big Ten title

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Softball: Buckeyes Earn NCAA Tournament Berth, Head to Knoxville Regional

Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Buckeyes Take the Series from Penn State

Ohio State Athletics

You’re Nuts: Who is the creepiest mascot in college sports?

Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

