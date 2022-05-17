Ohio State picks up steam for 2023 Ohio LB

The Ohio State football team has had a busy spring. The program was previously hard at work at spring practices, and at the same time the staff has seemed to play host to almost every single recruit on their board in the last few months. The hard work has paid off, as the Buckeyes have earned multiple commitments as of late, and another one may be coming sooner than later.

Ohio State trending for 2023 in-state LB

Monday was a rather quiet day for Ohio State recruiting. However, while the Buckeyes coaching staff is certainly due for a well-deserved break, what makes the team so successful at recruiting is their strict no-days-off policy.

This determination paid off on Monday, as the Buckeyes continued to find a way to make the College Football recruiting headlines. 2023 three-star linebacker Arvell Reese (Cleveland, OH / Glenville) has long been connected with the Buckeyes, and on Monday Bucknuts Director of Recruiting Bill Kurelic pegged Ohio State as his prediction in the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Reese has not yet made a visit to Ohio State — at least not in an official recruiting atmosphere — but being from Ohio, he is certainly familiar with the program. The Buckeyes also presented him with an official scholarship offer back in March. However, they are far from alone in his recruitment. Programs such as Cincinnati, Alabama, USC, Indiana, Iowa, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, West Virginia and other have all offered Reese.

Reese certainly has an impressive offer list, and Ohio State is the early favorite, but things could easily change following official visits. Reese plans on taking his official visits later in his recruitment, as he is in no hurry to make a decision. Ohio State will likely be one of the five teams he will choose to visit, but we will learn more about his recruitment once the other official visits are scheduled.

The Buckeyes have been dedicating plenty of focus on in-state recruits in the 2023 recruiting class. The program has already earned five verbal commitments from Ohio recruits in the class, and they could add multiple more.

Ohio State has yet to receive a commitment from the LB position in this class, but the Buckeyes have they eyes set on multiple, including Reese. If Reese were to choose to spurn Ohio State, the Buckeyes are also in the running for four-star LB’s Tackett Curtis, Troy Bowles and Raul Aguirre.

Reese is the No. 33 LB in the 2023 class and is the No. 8 recruit from Ohio. He is also the No. 382 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2024 five-star quarterback commit Dylan Raiola is consistently viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 class. On Monday, 0n3.com listed Raioloa as not only their top QB prospect, but their No. 1 overall recruit of the class.

NEW : Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola ranks No. 1 and five-stars in the updated 2024 On300.



Read more HERE: https://t.co/PrQTyJR3Hi pic.twitter.com/X8RwErEksk — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 16, 2022

Ohio State 2023 DL target Darron Reed announced on Twitter Monday he would soon be releasing his top schools. Ohio State has been heavily involved in his recruitment, looking as the favorite to some. It would be surprising to see Ohio State not make the list, but crazier things have happened.