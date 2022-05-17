 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 17, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State-Michigan kick off time confirmed by FOX
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State transfer Noah Potter announces he’s headed to Cincinnati
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Next Man Up: Who Buckeyes can count on to replace Haskell Garrett (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Yeah, that seems good:

Jim Knowles Says Ohio State Players Are Ahead of Schedule Learning New Defense: “We Just Have to Get Better Every Day”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Justin Frye builds depth with process in Ohio State offensive line
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Ohio State has plenty of kick, punt return talent looking to end scoring drought in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State mailbag: On Jim Knowles’ immediate impact and incoming 2022 recruits (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Discusses NIL:

On the Hardwood

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes tied for fifth after first day of NCAA men’s golf regional
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Ohio State is a tennis school
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Women’s Hockey Announces 2022-23 Conference Schedule
Ohio State Athletics

You’re Nuts: In honor of all the NBA/NHL Game 7s, what is your favorite elimination game memory for your team?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

This first one is better than the second, but both are quality offerings:

