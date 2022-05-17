Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 17, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State-Michigan kick off time confirmed by FOX

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State transfer Noah Potter announces he’s headed to Cincinnati

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Next Man Up: Who Buckeyes can count on to replace Haskell Garrett (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Yeah, that seems good:

NEW : Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola ranks No. 1 and five-stars in the updated 2024 On300.



Read more HERE: https://t.co/PrQTyJR3Hi pic.twitter.com/X8RwErEksk — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 16, 2022

Jim Knowles Says Ohio State Players Are Ahead of Schedule Learning New Defense: “We Just Have to Get Better Every Day”

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Justin Frye builds depth with process in Ohio State offensive line

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Ohio State has plenty of kick, punt return talent looking to end scoring drought in 2022

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State mailbag: On Jim Knowles’ immediate impact and incoming 2022 recruits (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Discusses NIL:

On the Hardwood

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes tied for fifth after first day of NCAA men’s golf regional

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

A really strong finish with 10 birdies in the final five holes has the Buckeyes right back in the mix through round one. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/kLHHHGY0DN — Ohio State Mens Golf (@OhioStateMGOLF) May 16, 2022

Column: Ohio State is a tennis school

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Women’s Hockey Announces 2022-23 Conference Schedule

Ohio State Athletics

You’re Nuts: In honor of all the NBA/NHL Game 7s, what is your favorite elimination game memory for your team?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

