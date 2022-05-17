Stick to Sports Podcast: ‘The One Where We Don’t Talk About Sports and Instead Discuss the Tony Nominations’

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

On an episode that will likely appeal to literally zero people, Matt and Jami break down last week’s 2022 Tony nominations. Hear these two Ohio State alums and Broadway insiders discuss what they think of the major categories. The awards will be presented on CBS on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” on FX on Hulu:

https://www.hulu.com/series/under-the-banner-of-heaven-9c4ae394-e9c4-4a6d-985e-314270602c6b

Final Season of “Grace and Frankie” on Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/title/80017537

“Outer Range” on Amazon Prime Video:

https://www.amazon.com/Outer-Range-Season-1/dp/B09PVRLSLB

