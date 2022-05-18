Ohio State-Notre Dame sets up potential big recruiting weekend in Columbus

Ohio State has had it’s fair share of notable recruiting weekends now in the rearview mirror. However, a schedule update that was announced on Tuesday will likely set the Buckeyes up for another massive opportunity to impressive many top recruits across the country. Plus, a 2025 prospect from New Jersey shares his thoughts on his offer from the scarlet and gray.

Likely major recruiting weekend set

Perhaps the biggest recruiting news to come about for the Buckeyes on Tuesday was when the kickoff time was announced for the week one contest against Notre Dame. Ohio State will get their crack at the Irish under the lights on ABC in a 7:30 PM EST contest that will also be the site of College Gameday.

The expectation is that this will wind up being a massive chance for the Buckeyes to welcome some of the very best high school football players in the country to Columbus to get a closer look at what the program has to offer. In particular, it could provide Ohio State with the chance to leave a lasting impression on prospects considering the two programs.

With the start time being so fresh, it is unknown as to who exactly will make their way to Ohio Stadium to check out the powerhouse programs in action.

Some names to watch as potential visitors include five-star safety Caleb Downs of Mill Creek (GA), four-star wide receiver Rico Flores of Folsom (CA), four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate of IMG Academy, five-star running back Richard Young of Lehigh Senior (FL), and more — all of whom are considering both Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Matthews talks Buckeye offer

While the main focus for head coach Ryan Day is undoubtedly on the 2023 recruiting class, Ohio State has also gotten active in future classes. The Buckeyes looked towards the state of New Jersey late last month when they dropped an offer to 2025 offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews of Toms River North (NJ).

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder caught up with Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors on Tuesday to share his opinion of the offer from the Buckeyes.

“They said they offered me because of my aggressiveness on film, how smart I am on the football field and my size,” Matthews said. Hodge went on to say that Matthews was “ecstatic” about the scholarship offer from Ohio State.

While Matthews has plenty of visits likely in his future so that he can continue to get a better feel for programs in pursuit, Ohio State looks to be one program that will definitely get a visit from the Toms River native.

“I’ll be there this summer,” Matthews relayed to Hodge.

Aside from the Buckeyes, Matthews has also already secured offers from the likes of Georgia, Miami (FL), Penn State, Texas A&M, and more.

Quick Hits