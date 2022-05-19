Play Like a Girl Podcast: Rating Gritty’s talents as an arm wrestler

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back to the show! This week on Play Like a Girl, Jami and Meredith have a fresh take on the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs — namely, what might happen if the two playoffs were mashed together? What rule changes would make a better playoff for each sport? And which NBA and NHL mascot would win in an arm wrestling contest?

Plus, since playoffs mean the inevitable end of hockey and basketball and the impending summer sports drought, the pair talk through strategies to keep you busy until football season. From water sports to watermelon, they’ve got you covered.

Contact Jami Jurich

Twitter: @jamiurich

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein