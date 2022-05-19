Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day inks contract extension with Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
How Ryan Day’s new deal ranks among NCAA, Big Ten coaches
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
College football conferences, including the Big Ten, can now do away with divisions, play title game between two best teams
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Forgotten Buckeyes: Fullback edition
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
That was fast...
NEWS: The Pac-12 has scrapped divisions, in light of today's rule change.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 18, 2022
Starting in 2022, the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off in the championship game.
Can Ohio State’s defensive changes get the Buckeyes back to title contention? (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Ohio State’s Gee Scott Jr. pays it forward to homeless man
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
Looking back at big moments in Ohio State football history
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Breaking: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State agree to three-year contract extension
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Also, waiting to extend a coach until his contract is actually up hurts recruitment. Nobody wants to commit to a school not knowing if their coach will still be there in one year or not.— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) May 18, 2022
Stability = confidence https://t.co/t8gYh27Jkv
Ohio State signs women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff to new four-year contract
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, EJ Liddell receive measurements at 2022 NBA Combine
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Ohio State women’s rugby team welcomes all and changes lives
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
OSU men’s tennis eager for Elite 8 showdown with Michigan
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Golf: Moving On!! Buckeyes Finish 3rd at NCAA Columbus Regional
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Track & Field: Five Buckeyes Honored with Big Ten Outdoor Awards
Ohio State Athletics
Wrestling: Buckeyes Well Represented at 2022 World Team Trials
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Tom Cruise follows through on promise to Ohio State University Marching Band
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Loading comments...