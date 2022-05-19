 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 19, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day inks contract extension with Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

How Ryan Day’s new deal ranks among NCAA, Big Ten coaches
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

College football conferences, including the Big Ten, can now do away with divisions, play title game between two best teams
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Fullback edition
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

That was fast...

Can Ohio State’s defensive changes get the Buckeyes back to title contention? (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State’s Gee Scott Jr. pays it forward to homeless man
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

Looking back at big moments in Ohio State football history
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Breaking: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State agree to three-year contract extension
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State signs women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff to new four-year contract
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, EJ Liddell receive measurements at 2022 NBA Combine
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Ohio State women’s rugby team welcomes all and changes lives
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

OSU men’s tennis eager for Elite 8 showdown with Michigan
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Golf: Moving On!! Buckeyes Finish 3rd at NCAA Columbus Regional
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Track & Field: Five Buckeyes Honored with Big Ten Outdoor Awards
Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Buckeyes Well Represented at 2022 World Team Trials
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Tom Cruise follows through on promise to Ohio State University Marching Band
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

