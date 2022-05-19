Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day inks contract extension with Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

How Ryan Day’s new deal ranks among NCAA, Big Ten coaches

Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

College football conferences, including the Big Ten, can now do away with divisions, play title game between two best teams

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Fullback edition

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

That was fast...

NEWS: The Pac-12 has scrapped divisions, in light of today's rule change.



Starting in 2022, the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off in the championship game. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 18, 2022

Can Ohio State’s defensive changes get the Buckeyes back to title contention? (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Ohio State’s Gee Scott Jr. pays it forward to homeless man

Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

Looking back at big moments in Ohio State football history

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Breaking: Chris Holtmann, Ohio State agree to three-year contract extension

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Also, waiting to extend a coach until his contract is actually up hurts recruitment. Nobody wants to commit to a school not knowing if their coach will still be there in one year or not.



Stability = confidence https://t.co/t8gYh27Jkv — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) May 18, 2022

Ohio State signs women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff to new four-year contract

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, EJ Liddell receive measurements at 2022 NBA Combine

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Ohio State women’s rugby team welcomes all and changes lives

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

OSU men’s tennis eager for Elite 8 showdown with Michigan

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Golf: Moving On!! Buckeyes Finish 3rd at NCAA Columbus Regional

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Track & Field: Five Buckeyes Honored with Big Ten Outdoor Awards

Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Buckeyes Well Represented at 2022 World Team Trials

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Tom Cruise follows through on promise to Ohio State University Marching Band

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com