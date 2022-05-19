Ohio State offers a pair of 2024 defensive backs

Stop if you’ve heard this before, but Wednesday was another busy day for Ohio State on the recruiting front. In the midst of evaluation periods, the Buckeyes are making their way around the country as they check in on their top targets, but also getting in the mix for new ones as well.

With multiple new offers going out, the coaches are continuing to make good use of their time and efforts to build both the 2023 and 2024 classes.

Ohio State dishes out new offer at familiar place

Though the 2023 class is the coaching staff’s top priority, the next cycle is quickly gaining some steam for Ohio State. The Buckeyes may only have one commit in 2024, but with it being from the top player in the country per 247Sports, building the class around Dylan Raiola shouldn’t take too much time to really get rolling. Fortunately, the work is already underway and more elite players look to be coming in the near future.

On Wednesday, Ohio State was back on the trail. With it being a great time for evaluating high school prospects, the Buckeyes wasted no time in dishing out their latest offers in the 2024 class.

Making one of two stops in Florida, the Buckeyes made their presence known once again at Chaminade-Madonna Prep, which gave the staff not one, but two commitments in the 2022 class thanks to both Kenyatta Jackson and Ryan Turner. Wanting to keep the pipeline open for the foreseeable future, Ohio State threw it’s hat into the ring when they offered 2024 defensive back, Zaquan Patterson.

A 6-foot, 185 pound safety, Patterson is already thought of as one of the top players in the country for his class. The No. 21 ranked player nationally, Zaquan is also the second-best safety and the ninth-best player in Florida for 2024 all per the 247Sports Composite. At nearly 30 offers to his name too, Ohio State could be considered a bit later to the party, but with recent successful ties to his prep program as mentioned and the three-safety defense under Jim Knowles, the Buckeyes are hoping they can get into the mix and make a strong case for why they’re more than worth considering.

For now, Perry Eliano can really start setting the foundation for building a lasting relationship with one of the very best in the 2024 class.

OSU offers 2024 DB committed to SEC foe

Staying in the Sunshine State and keeping with the trend of 2024 defensive backs, the Buckeyes made a second stop yesterday in Florida when they offered another top safety in the class. Wasting no time in getting in front of top talent, the Buckeyes are clearly proving how vital the safety position is to the success of their defense overall and the addition of new names to the offer list should help them to keep their options open.

On the receiving end of a new Ohio State offer, Antione Jackson took to his Twitter account to share that the Buckeyes were the latest to enter his recruitment. A 6-foot, 170 pound safety, Jackson is currently ranked as the No. 83 player nationally per 247Sports. Also thought of as the 10th best safety in the class, Jackson currently holds nearly 20 offers to his name and from some of the best programs in college football such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, and a host of others.

Jackson is currently committed to Georgia and has been since March of this year. Obviously not afraid of a little competition though, Ohio State has no problem with throwing their name into the picture. It’s still plenty early for any 2024 recruit, so anything can happen in terms of Ohio State and its chances with Jackson down the road.

Extremely blessed to earn an offer from Ohio State #GoBuckeyes @Coach_Eliano pic.twitter.com/9UEiF2McW5 — Antione Jackson “1%” (@ACTION3_JACKSON) May 18, 2022

Quick Hits

It’s really only a matter of time before Ohio State and Brian Hartline really start landing their elite receiver targets in the 2023 class. On Wednesday, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports Steve Wiltfong gave his insight to where the Buckeyes stand for guys such as Noah Rogers and Brandon Inniss, in addition to the NFL Draft success Hartline has helped contribute to.