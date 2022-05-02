Four-star defensive lineman includes Ohio State as a finalist

While most of the weekend involved a host of Buckeyes realizing their dream by making it to the next level, Ohio State also saw optimistic developments on the recruiting front as a defensive lineman included the program in his top group. Plus, another defensive lineman becomes a name to watch going forward with the Buckeyes seemingly in good standing.

Six remain for Green

Despite only beginning their pursuit for four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green of Rome (GA) back in February when they offered, Ohio State seems to have done enough to impress the Peach State prospect.

The 6-foot-4, 267-pounder has garnered over 20 schloarship opportunities thus far, and on Saturday he was prepared to narrow down his recruitment.

Among the programs that remain in the running for the Top 300 prospect in the class was defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes. Green also has Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ole Miss as potential options.

Green, who is fresh off of a visit to Columbus in mid-March, comes in regarded as the No. 291 overall prospect in the class. The Wolves standout also slots in as the 42nd highest graded defensive lineman that the class has to offer and the 29th best player from Georgia.

Buckeyes leading for Florida DL?

Another player along the defensive front that now should be monitored closely with the Buckeyes is 2023 four-star defensive lineman John Walker of Osceola (FL). On Sunday morning, well-respected 247Sports recruiting analyst Bill Kurelic casted a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Ohio State landing the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder.

Walker, a Kissimmee native, was offered by the Buckeyes way back in November of 2020 and was on campus for a visit back in June of last year. In February, Walker did tell 247Sports' Andrew Ivins that Ohio State (along with Michigan and USC) would get official visits and according the his profile on 247Sports, that visit will happen in late June.

While the Buckeyes have already had plenty of success in the class with Florida prospects, Walker would certainly have to be considered one of the more important targets from the state for the program. Ohio State has already welcomed four Sunshine State talents to their class, and Walker a host of others remain very much in-play.

If Johnson and the Buckeyes can outlast the competition that includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and USC, it would land them the No. 95 prospect in the class. Walker also slots in as the 13th best defensive lineman and the 20th highest graded player in Florida.

Quick Hits