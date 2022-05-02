I-70 Football Podcast: Recapping NFL Draft for former Ohio State, Big Ten Players

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

The 2022 NFL Draft has ended marking another year that the “Big Two” ran laps around the rest of college football. Forty-eight Big Ten players got their names called and a multitude of others signed undrafted free agent deals and accepted invites to mini camps.

The SEC continued to dominate with 65 total selections, including a record-breaking 15 from the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. After the B1G’s 48, the next closest conference had 25 selections while “blue bloods” Clemson and Texas combined for two total players drafted.

Penn State lead the Big Ten with eight players drafted followed by Ohio State with six. Every team in the Big Ten had at least one player drafted aside from the Northwestern Wildcats. With the Nittany Lions leading the Big Ten in draft selections including a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, Jordan wants to know if Penn State failed by only going 7-5 in 2021. Overall, the Big Ten had seven — eight if you include Jamison Williams — first-round picks. A showing the conference should be very proud of.

With their weekly pitstops, Dante highlights the USFL and their entertaining football games. Jordan agrees and hopes that it succeeds and becomes to the NFL what the G-League is to the NBA.

Jordan thinks the Colts SHOULD win the AFC South for the first time since 2014. They’ve had a solid off-season so far so here’s hoping it translates to the field.

