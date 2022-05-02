Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
#DevelopedHere
2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert overjoyed to join Jets with Garrett Wilson
Isaac Trotter, Bucknuts
Nicholas Petit-Frere selected by Tennessee Titans in NFL draft
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Love this energy from NPF:
Nick Petit-Frere on blocking for Derrick Henry: "Oh my God are you kidding me? It's such a blessing. I hope I get a chance to meet him, and me and him become best friends." #Titans— Emily Proud (@emily_proud) April 30, 2022
Tyreke Smith taken No. 158 in fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Draft 2022: Ohio State football
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
OSU OL Thayer Munford picked by Las Vegas Raiders in seventh round
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State has had some undrafted free agents step up big in the NFL
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Gran Holy Land
Ohio State’s Master Teague signs with Chicago Bears as undrafted free agent
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State football’s Haskell Garrett reaches agreement with Tennessee Titans as undrafted free agent
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Where do Ohio State’s newest NFL Draft picks fit in at the next level?
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Former Buckeye Demario McCall Signs with Bears
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Antwaun Jackson Invited to New York Giants Rookie Minicamp
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Chris Booker Invited to Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
First round NFL Draft success for Buckeyes should help continue trend of elite receiver play
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State football adds Kent State to 2026 schedule
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
It’s easy to root for a guy like this:
Since having a massive stroke 9 days ago my dad has made huge gains towards recovery. All he has been asking about is if he will be good to go for Ohio State's football season. Today @Geescottjr, his favorite Buckeye got him all fired up to get out of here! Thank you, Gee! pic.twitter.com/xMwDcIvbNU— Tyson Shepard (@shepard_tyson) April 29, 2022
Ohio State Will Pay Youngstown State $800,000 for Game at Ohio Stadium in 2023
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Parker Lewis finds winning situation with Ohio State transfer (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
Can’t Lose!
THANK YOU USC✌— Parker Lewis (@ParkerLewi) April 29, 2022
Excited to be a buckeye#committed pic.twitter.com/L8ijvrwJtw
On the Hardwood
Chris Holtman Says Loss of Malaki Branham “Completely Changes the Complexion” of Ohio State Roster, Even Though it was Anticipated
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: Drafting an Ohio State men’s basketball starting five since 2000
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State Advances in B1G Tourney with 16-10 Win Over Michigan
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Buckeyes Break Two School Records to Close US International Team Trials
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Buckeyes Fall to No. 20 Wolverines in B1G Tournament Final
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Fall Short in B1G Championship
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different:
As the kids say, this is cringe:
I saw it and now you have to see it too… pic.twitter.com/UZpGrjltzj— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) May 1, 2022
