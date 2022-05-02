Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

#DevelopedHere

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert overjoyed to join Jets with Garrett Wilson

Isaac Trotter, Bucknuts

Nicholas Petit-Frere selected by Tennessee Titans in NFL draft

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Love this energy from NPF:

Nick Petit-Frere on blocking for Derrick Henry: "Oh my God are you kidding me? It's such a blessing. I hope I get a chance to meet him, and me and him become best friends." #Titans — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) April 30, 2022

Tyreke Smith taken No. 158 in fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Draft 2022: Ohio State football

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

OSU OL Thayer Munford picked by Las Vegas Raiders in seventh round

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State has had some undrafted free agents step up big in the NFL

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Gran Holy Land

Ohio State’s Master Teague signs with Chicago Bears as undrafted free agent

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football’s Haskell Garrett reaches agreement with Tennessee Titans as undrafted free agent

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Where do Ohio State’s newest NFL Draft picks fit in at the next level?

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former Buckeye Demario McCall Signs with Bears

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Antwaun Jackson Invited to New York Giants Rookie Minicamp

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Chris Booker Invited to Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

First round NFL Draft success for Buckeyes should help continue trend of elite receiver play

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football adds Kent State to 2026 schedule

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

It’s easy to root for a guy like this:

Since having a massive stroke 9 days ago my dad has made huge gains towards recovery. All he has been asking about is if he will be good to go for Ohio State's football season. Today @Geescottjr, his favorite Buckeye got him all fired up to get out of here! Thank you, Gee! pic.twitter.com/xMwDcIvbNU — Tyson Shepard (@shepard_tyson) April 29, 2022

Ohio State Will Pay Youngstown State $800,000 for Game at Ohio Stadium in 2023

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Parker Lewis finds winning situation with Ohio State transfer (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Can’t Lose!

THANK YOU USC✌

Excited to be a buckeye#committed pic.twitter.com/L8ijvrwJtw — Parker Lewis (@ParkerLewi) April 29, 2022

On the Hardwood

Chris Holtman Says Loss of Malaki Branham “Completely Changes the Complexion” of Ohio State Roster, Even Though it was Anticipated

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Drafting an Ohio State men’s basketball starting five since 2000

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State Advances in B1G Tourney with 16-10 Win Over Michigan

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Buckeyes Break Two School Records to Close US International Team Trials

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Buckeyes Fall to No. 20 Wolverines in B1G Tournament Final

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Fall Short in B1G Championship

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

As the kids say, this is cringe: