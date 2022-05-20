Ohio State the only scheduled official visit for a top receiver, Larry Johnson checks in on a four-star 2023 edge rusher

Ohio may not have spring football for high school athletes, but the Ohio State coaching staff is out on the road in the southern states that do. An opportunity to check in on their top targets, it’s also a chance to evaluate new players as well. This week has seen multiple new offers sent out by the Buckeyes, and new names to watch in the future cycles — such as 2024 — are sure to continue to pop up.

As summer approaches rather quickly, it’s shaping up to be a major month of June for Ohio State, especially in the 2023 class. With many of the best prep players in the country scheduled for visits in the near future, the Buckeyes are hoping this summer allows the class to keep the momentum rolling. Fortunately, the wait isn’t much longer to see how June pans out.

Rogers has OSU official visit date set

The big three receivers that still remain for Ohio State are Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, and Noah Rogers. Brian Hartline has one receiver already in the fold with Bryson Rodgers, but there’s plenty of work still to be done for this 2023 haul. The best part is that all three of these elite receivers are more than just realistic possibilities. In fact, the Buckeyes currently look to be the favorite for all three, and would further cement Hartline as the best receivers coach in the country.

In regard to Rogers, it was just last week that Noah announced his top five schools, but Ohio State is in a great spot. Probably the best news besides a commitment, Rogers currently has only one official visit scheduled, and that’s to see the Buckeyes. It remains to be seen if he will officially visit his other top four schools, but for Hartline to have the lone visit scheduled as of now, it does point toward the notion that they’re the top priority for the No. 60 player nationally and 10th-best receiver in the class per the 247Sports Composite.

The big weekend in June right now is that of the 24th, and while it would make sense for Rogers to be on campus with the rest of that lengthy guest list, he will actually be in town the week before. It’s not out of the question that another successful visit for Rogers could seal the deal regardless of the other four schools still in the mix, and Hartline will be pulling out all the stop to try and make that come to fruition.

LJ makes a stop in Florida

As mentioned, the coaching staff is out on the road all over the south checking in on a number of talented prospects in both the 2023 and 2024 class as they wrap up the evaluation period. On Thursday, Larry Johnson made a stop at Venice High School in Florida to check in on Damon Wilson as he suited up for his spring game.

A 6-foot-4, 230 pound edge rusher, Wilson has quite the impressive offer list from every major program in the country. Schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, LSU, and several more have been in it for some time now, and the Buckeyes with the presence of Johnson at his spring game are looking to make a lasting impression as defensive line recruiting currently only has one guy in the fold.

The No. 61 ranked player nationally, Wilson is also the seventh best player at his position and the 13th best player in Florida for 2023. Wilson was last on Ohio State’s campus for the spring game, and Johnson will be looking to get him back to Columbus as he gets closer to a decision.