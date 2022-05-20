Buck Off Podcast: Jimbo vs. Saban, June recruiting is coming, OSU contract extensions

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the incredibly explosive drama coming from the Southeastern conference as well as the recent news surrounding the Buckeyes.

To start the show, we discuss the beef between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban in regards to the Aggies’ recruiting practices. We dissect Saban’s initial comments and why this was so shocking to see in the news cycle. This also leads to a discussion about the current state of recruiting and how college football has always lived in the gray area –- and I do my best Jimbo Fisher impression.

After that, we discuss Jordan Addison’s decision to transfer to USC as well as my article about why Ohio State should always be looking to add talent like Addison in the offseason. We get into why Ohio State might be looking for a similar level player in the future at another position and why getting a player like Addison is more of a guarantee than anything on the roster.

We also discuss the exciting recruiting month ahead including two potential VIP visitors who the Buckeyes hope to see. This leads to us discussing the importance of visits and the importance of getting the player into the room as a coach.

We close out the show with a discussion about the new coaching contracts at Ohio State and the final decision on conference divisions in college football.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330