 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 23, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Column: As chaos swirls throughout college athletics, Ohio State has remained undeterred
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio lawmakers urge NCAA to restore Buckeyes’ vacated 2010 wins
Nick Kosko, 247Sports

Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace leadership, find new Block O (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Pretty much every sportsbook has OSU at -14 against Notre Dame:

Kamryn Babb Still Has High Hopes of Making On-Field Impact While Providing Valuable Leadership for Ohio State
Dan Hope, Elven Warriors

Eichenberg continues to step up for Buckeyes at linebacker says Knowles

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

That, unfortunately, didn’t last very long:

What will Miyan Williams bring to the Ohio State run game?
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

The cycle that helped Ohio State football coach Ryan Day double his salary in 4 years
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

Report: Ohio State to play North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Roster Analysis: Holtmann has personnel set for 2022-23 Ohio State team
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

But y’all said he needed to stay in school another year:

Former American University Forward Karla Vreš Transferring to Ohio State
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State men’s basketball freshman will score the most points this season?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Cleveland Cavaliers could find themselves in a position to land the “kid from Akron” again this summer... and his name is not LeBron James
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes fall to Kentucky in NCAA men’s tennis semifinal
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes eliminated from NCAA softball tournament with 5-1 loss to Oregon State
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Really good season for the softball Buckeyes:

Softball: Seniors Reflect on Their Careers and the 2022 Season
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes Set for NCAA Singles and Doubles Tournaments
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I grew up a Reds’ fan first and foremost, but an Orioles’ fan second (Cal Ripken is still my favorite player ever), so this is awesome!

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...