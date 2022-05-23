Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Column: As chaos swirls throughout college athletics, Ohio State has remained undeterred
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio lawmakers urge NCAA to restore Buckeyes’ vacated 2010 wins
Nick Kosko, 247Sports
Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace leadership, find new Block O (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Pretty much every sportsbook has OSU at -14 against Notre Dame:
College Football— Circa Sports (@CircaSports) May 22, 2022
Week 0 & Week 1 Lines pic.twitter.com/DqEeoyBXHb
Kamryn Babb Still Has High Hopes of Making On-Field Impact While Providing Valuable Leadership for Ohio State
Dan Hope, Elven Warriors
Eichenberg continues to step up for Buckeyes at linebacker says Knowles
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
That, unfortunately, didn’t last very long:
Elks announce several moves, adding Sherman Badie (RB) to active roster & releasing Cardale Jones (QB).— Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 20, 2022
We've also placed Michael Walker (WR) on the suspended list & Chris Gangarossa (OL) on the retired list.
DETAILS | https://t.co/AumLORrt2f
Tulane Athletics pic.twitter.com/xD28IDlhRe
What will Miyan Williams bring to the Ohio State run game?
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
The cycle that helped Ohio State football coach Ryan Day double his salary in 4 years
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
On the Hardwood
Report: Ohio State to play North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land
Roster Analysis: Holtmann has personnel set for 2022-23 Ohio State team
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
But y’all said he needed to stay in school another year:
I’m not sure there has been a name buzzing in Chicago this week more than Malaki Branham’s. At this point, I think there is a strong possibility that he will go in the lottery. #NBADraftCombine pic.twitter.com/SyjDGpCd0y— Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) May 20, 2022
Former American University Forward Karla Vreš Transferring to Ohio State
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State men’s basketball freshman will score the most points this season?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
The Cleveland Cavaliers could find themselves in a position to land the “kid from Akron” again this summer... and his name is not LeBron James
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Buckeyes fall to Kentucky in NCAA men’s tennis semifinal
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Buckeyes eliminated from NCAA softball tournament with 5-1 loss to Oregon State
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Really good season for the softball Buckeyes:
So much to be proud of in 2022:— Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) May 22, 2022
36 wins, tied for the most in the last 12 seasons
Best winning pct. since 2010
Top 25 RPI all season
5th @NCAASoftball appearance in the last six tournaments#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/VmxwpTEiHS
Softball: Seniors Reflect on Their Careers and the 2022 Season
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes Set for NCAA Singles and Doubles Tournaments
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I grew up a Reds’ fan first and foremost, but an Orioles’ fan second (Cal Ripken is still my favorite player ever), so this is awesome!
