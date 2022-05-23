Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Column: As chaos swirls throughout college athletics, Ohio State has remained undeterred

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio lawmakers urge NCAA to restore Buckeyes’ vacated 2010 wins

Nick Kosko, 247Sports

Next Man Up: How Buckeyes can replace leadership, find new Block O (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Pretty much every sportsbook has OSU at -14 against Notre Dame:

College Football

Week 0 & Week 1 Lines pic.twitter.com/DqEeoyBXHb — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) May 22, 2022

Kamryn Babb Still Has High Hopes of Making On-Field Impact While Providing Valuable Leadership for Ohio State

Dan Hope, Elven Warriors

Eichenberg continues to step up for Buckeyes at linebacker says Knowles



Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

That, unfortunately, didn’t last very long:

Elks announce several moves, adding Sherman Badie (RB) to active roster & releasing Cardale Jones (QB).



We've also placed Michael Walker (WR) on the suspended list & Chris Gangarossa (OL) on the retired list.



DETAILS | https://t.co/AumLORrt2f



Tulane Athletics pic.twitter.com/xD28IDlhRe — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 20, 2022

What will Miyan Williams bring to the Ohio State run game?

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

The cycle that helped Ohio State football coach Ryan Day double his salary in 4 years

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

Report: Ohio State to play North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic

Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Roster Analysis: Holtmann has personnel set for 2022-23 Ohio State team

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

But y’all said he needed to stay in school another year:

I’m not sure there has been a name buzzing in Chicago this week more than Malaki Branham’s. At this point, I think there is a strong possibility that he will go in the lottery. #NBADraftCombine pic.twitter.com/SyjDGpCd0y — Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) May 20, 2022

Former American University Forward Karla Vreš Transferring to Ohio State

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State men’s basketball freshman will score the most points this season?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Cleveland Cavaliers could find themselves in a position to land the “kid from Akron” again this summer... and his name is not LeBron James

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes fall to Kentucky in NCAA men’s tennis semifinal

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes eliminated from NCAA softball tournament with 5-1 loss to Oregon State

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Really good season for the softball Buckeyes:

So much to be proud of in 2022:

36 wins, tied for the most in the last 12 seasons

Best winning pct. since 2010

Top 25 RPI all season

5th @NCAASoftball appearance in the last six tournaments#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/VmxwpTEiHS — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) May 22, 2022

Softball: Seniors Reflect on Their Careers and the 2022 Season

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes Set for NCAA Singles and Doubles Tournaments

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I grew up a Reds’ fan first and foremost, but an Orioles’ fan second (Cal Ripken is still my favorite player ever), so this is awesome!