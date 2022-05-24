Ohio State makes the cut for four-star LB

There is never really an offseason for the Ohio State football team. In just a short couple weeks, summer camp will kick off for the Buckeyes on June 1. In addition to prepping for the upcoming practices, the coaching staff is constantly recruiting. On Monday, the Buckeyes learned they made the cut for a four-star linebacker. Additionally, two of the team’s top targets scheduled upcoming visits to Ohio State.

Four-star LB has Ohio State in top 8

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is quickly coming together. The team already holds 10 verbal commitments and is currently viewed as a top-five class in the 247Sports Class Rankings.

One position that the Buckeyes have not yet received a commitment at — but is a focal point — is at linebacker. One major reason Ohio State has been unable to secure a commitment at the position is the departure of former LB coach, Al Washington. After Ohio State parted way with Washington, the team needed to re-establish relationships with some of their top targets at the position.

New Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has so far done an excellent job at rebuilding the already established relationships, and this work seemed to pay off as 2023 four-star LB Troy Bowles listed Ohio State in his top eight schools.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Troy Bowles is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’1 205 LB from Tampa, FL is ranked as the No. 2 LB in the ‘23 Class



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/UWJcDScAPo pic.twitter.com/alAsAgFdlz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2022

Alongside Ohio State, Bowles also included Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Rutgers, Auburn and Oklahoma.

Ohio State still has much work to makeup for in Bowles recruitment, but being included in his top schools shows he is still very much interested in the Ohio State football program. Georgia is currently viewed as the favorites in Bowles recruitment, but this is not cemented in stone. He has an official visit scheduled for Ohio State next month, and this visit will be crucial for the Buckeyes’ chances as he will hope to commit before the start of his senior season of high school ball.

Bowles is the No. 44 overall prospect and is the No. 3 LB. He is also the No. 11 recruit from the talent rich state of Florida.

Priority targets set Ohio State visits

With summer camp schedule quickly approaching, the Buckeyes will once again be playing host to numerous recruits seemingly every day. On Monday, Ohio State learned they will soon be playing host to two more recruits this summer, and both are priority targets.

2023 four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu announced on Monday his top four schools and when he plans to visit with them. Ohio State was included among the group of four, along with North Carolina, South Carolina and Pitt.

To manage my summer more efficiently here are my official visits. My recruitment is not shutdown ✈️ @Reel1sRecruits @CHFJAGS pic.twitter.com/G6jWcC1Dc0 — Desmond Umeozulu ⑨ ☨ (@KashDez) May 23, 2022

Ohio State will be fortunate to be the final school to play host to Umeozulu with their visit being scheduled for June 24-26. He recently spoke to 247Sports on his relationships with his top schools and had the following to say about Ohio State and his relationship with coach Larry Johnson:

“He gives me really good advice,” Umeozulu said recently. “He told me anytime I want I can talk to him about football and we can just chop it up on technique and stuff like that. He’s really good for me and he’s really resourceful.

Umeozulu is the No. 121 overall prospect and is the No. 11 DE. He is also the No. 2 recruit from the state of Maryland.

The aforementioned Umeozulu was not the only recruit to confirm an upcoming visit to Ohio State, as 2024 Ohio four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway confirmed he will be camping with Ohio State June 1st.

For the HOME team‼️‼️

Buckeye Nation you didn’t think I was gonna miss on camping June 1???? Miss a huge chance to learn from some of the BEST in the game ????

Nope, see you soon Columbus, Ohio

HOME TEAM @ryandaytime @OSUCoachKDub follow my bro @AntwanSteward22 pic.twitter.com/Ww3vCBiV4j — Tayvion Galloway (@TayvionGalloway) May 23, 2022

Ohio State has made recruiting the best recruits Ohio has to offer a priority. Proof of this shows as half of Ohio State 2023 verbal commits all reign from Ohio. This mindset seems to be getting carried over to the 2024 class as Galloway has been made one of the teams top targets.

Despite Galloway being from Ohio and the Buckeyes wanting him, there has been much speculation that he will choose to spurn Ohio State for elsewhere. Ohio State has some competition for Galloway as well. Despite still having two seasons of high school football to play, he has received a reported two dozen scholarship offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Miami, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pitt, Arkansas, LSU, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, etc.

Both Miami and Michigan seem to be trending in his direction as of late, but the above announcement should bring some ease to Buckeye Nation. Expect the Buckeyes to continue targeting Galloway in hopes of keeping him in Ohio and not in Cincinnati, specifically.

Galloway is the No. 136 overall prospect and is the No. 6 TE. He is also the No. 2 recruit in Ohio.

Quick Hits