Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 25, 2022

On the Gridiron
Two new Buckeyes, seven departed players make final 2022 Transfer Portal Top247
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Kyle McCord still on track to become future Buckeyes starter (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Miyan Williams Lacks Blue-Chip Status Like His Fellow Ohio State Ballcarriers, but His Skill Set Should Once Again Prove Useful
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Tony Alford is pleased with #OhioState’s talented running back room.— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) May 24, 2022
“We've gotta find a way to get them all touches and all on the field." (FREE)https://t.co/a4jOnpyZXv pic.twitter.com/v2qTJJmw0c
Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for offensive tackle
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Knowles on how his scheme has evolved, continues to change
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Column: One win over Ohio State has Michigan feeling like they’re invincible
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Examining how Buckeyes quarterbacks fare with Name, Image, Likeness (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State freshman OL Hinzman to wear coveted No. 75 for Buckeyes | Gives shoutout to Pace
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Honored to carry on the legacy of wearing #75 ⚫️ @OrlandoPace_HOF pic.twitter.com/IKFn2XAVD5— Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) May 24, 2022
Ticket prices continue to climb for Ohio State-Notre Dame on Sept. 3
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch
You’re Nuts: What would a “Burn Book” about Big Ten football coaches look like?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘I think about him every day’: Dwayne Haskins’ death still hangs over Steelers as OTAs begin
Mike Jones, USA Today
On the Hardwood
2022 NBA Mock Drafts: Examining where Ohio State’s Malaki Branham is projected to go
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Baseball: Four Buckeyes Named All-Big Ten
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Ohio State Softball 2022 Season in Review
Ohio State Athletics
Great day of volunteering @mofcollective food collective day of service #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NYH7cfgbRE— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) May 24, 2022
Olympic Recap: Softball Closes NCAA Tournament Run, Wrestlers Compete at Team World Trials, Several Programs Gear Up for Postseason
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Teeing it up next week in his own backyard is @OhioStateMGOLF Alum @BoHoag pic.twitter.com/vHG2VpHld1— the Memorial (@MemorialGolf) May 24, 2022
And now for something completely different...
Thank you, Coach Kerr:
Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022
