Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 25, 2022

On the Gridiron

Two new Buckeyes, seven departed players make final 2022 Transfer Portal Top247

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Kyle McCord still on track to become future Buckeyes starter (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Miyan Williams Lacks Blue-Chip Status Like His Fellow Ohio State Ballcarriers, but His Skill Set Should Once Again Prove Useful

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Tony Alford is pleased with #OhioState’s talented running back room.



“We've gotta find a way to get them all touches and all on the field." (FREE)https://t.co/a4jOnpyZXv pic.twitter.com/v2qTJJmw0c — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) May 24, 2022

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for offensive tackle

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Knowles on how his scheme has evolved, continues to change

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Column: One win over Ohio State has Michigan feeling like they’re invincible

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Examining how Buckeyes quarterbacks fare with Name, Image, Likeness (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State freshman OL Hinzman to wear coveted No. 75 for Buckeyes | Gives shoutout to Pace

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Honored to carry on the legacy of wearing #75 ⚫️ @OrlandoPace_HOF pic.twitter.com/IKFn2XAVD5 — Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) May 24, 2022

Ticket prices continue to climb for Ohio State-Notre Dame on Sept. 3

Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

You’re Nuts: What would a “Burn Book” about Big Ten football coaches look like?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘I think about him every day’: Dwayne Haskins’ death still hangs over Steelers as OTAs begin

Mike Jones, USA Today

On the Hardwood

2022 NBA Mock Drafts: Examining where Ohio State’s Malaki Branham is projected to go

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Baseball: Four Buckeyes Named All-Big Ten

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Ohio State Softball 2022 Season in Review

Ohio State Athletics

Great day of volunteering @mofcollective food collective day of service #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NYH7cfgbRE — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) May 24, 2022

Olympic Recap: Softball Closes NCAA Tournament Run, Wrestlers Compete at Team World Trials, Several Programs Gear Up for Postseason

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Teeing it up next week in his own backyard is @OhioStateMGOLF Alum @BoHoag pic.twitter.com/vHG2VpHld1 — the Memorial (@MemorialGolf) May 24, 2022

