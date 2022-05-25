 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 25, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Two new Buckeyes, seven departed players make final 2022 Transfer Portal Top247
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Kyle McCord still on track to become future Buckeyes starter (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Miyan Williams Lacks Blue-Chip Status Like His Fellow Ohio State Ballcarriers, but His Skill Set Should Once Again Prove Useful
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for offensive tackle
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Knowles on how his scheme has evolved, continues to change
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Column: One win over Ohio State has Michigan feeling like they’re invincible
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Examining how Buckeyes quarterbacks fare with Name, Image, Likeness (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State freshman OL Hinzman to wear coveted No. 75 for Buckeyes | Gives shoutout to Pace
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ticket prices continue to climb for Ohio State-Notre Dame on Sept. 3
Chris Pugh, The Columbus Dispatch

You’re Nuts: What would a “Burn Book” about Big Ten football coaches look like?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘I think about him every day’: Dwayne Haskins’ death still hangs over Steelers as OTAs begin
Mike Jones, USA Today

On the Hardwood

2022 NBA Mock Drafts: Examining where Ohio State’s Malaki Branham is projected to go
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Baseball: Four Buckeyes Named All-Big Ten
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Ohio State Softball 2022 Season in Review
Ohio State Athletics

Olympic Recap: Softball Closes NCAA Tournament Run, Wrestlers Compete at Team World Trials, Several Programs Gear Up for Postseason
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

And now for something completely different...

Thank you, Coach Kerr:

