Five-star cornerback from Texas includes Ohio State as a top school

Ohio State and newly hired cornerbacks coach Tim Walton remain in-play for a blue-chip secondary defender from Texas. Plus, numerous Buckeye targets revealed their upcoming official visit dates in which they will head to Columbus and receive a firsthand look at what the program has to offer.

Toviano down to eight

After dishing out an offer to 2023 five-star cornerback Javien Toviano of Martin (TX) back in October of last year, the Buckeyes finally learned where things stand in his recruitment on Tuesday.

Toviano, an Arlington native, included the Buckeyes in his top eight schools along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M. The Longhorns currently stand as the favorite on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for the longhorn state standout.

Toviano currently stands as the No. 25 prospect overall in this years recruiting class. The 6-foot, 185-pounder also slots in as the fifth-best cornerback in the country and the fourth-highest graded player from Texas.

Prospects reveal official visit dates

Ohio State’s social media team delivered numerous edits to their top 2023 targets, and on Tuesday many of those prospects posted those short videos, which concluded with their planned official visit dates to Columbus to get a closer look at the Buckeyes.

Four-star linebacker Derrion Gullette of Marlin (TX) and four-star tight end Riley Williams of Central Catholic (OR) will take their official visit to Ohio State on June 10-12. The following weekend, June 17-19, the Buckeyes will get an additional recruiting boost with two pledges in four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson of Wharton (FL) and four-star interior offensive lineman Austin Siereveld of Lakota East (OH) expected on campus. The two will get the chance to get into the ear of both three-star safety Jayden Bonsu of St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) and five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, the No. 1 WR, of American Heritage (FL) also planning to join them.

For the weekend of June 24, Ohio State pledges in four-star safety Malik Hartford of Lakota West (OH) and four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery of Findlay (OH) will take their visits. Among the uncommitted targets also expected are four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen of The Loomis Chaffee School (CT), four-star cornerback Christian Gray of DeSmet (MO), and four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed of Carver (GA).

One non-summer visit that was also revealed on Tuesday was four-star safety Joenel Aguero of St. Peter’s Prep (MA) who announced that he will make an in-season official visit to Ohio State on Nov. 25.

Quick Hits