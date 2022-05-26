Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
On the Gridiron
Ohio State has not won a marquee non-conference home game since 2010
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Devin Brown showing early signs of becoming ‘Buckeye great’ (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
C.J. Stroud growing leadership qualities as second-year starter for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Believe me, I understand this perspective, but if Ohio State loses to TTUN but still wins a national title, I think the vast majority of Buckeye fans would be just fine with that.
The only thing that matters for #OhioState is beating #Michigan. pic.twitter.com/nkUNh3VHjS— Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) May 25, 2022
Ohio State’s offensive line prepares for the next level
Colin Gay, Scarlet & Gray Report
Freshmen Linebackers C.J. Hicks and Gabe Powers Have “Really Impressed” Jim Knowles But Are “Still Figuring Things Out”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Day Calls Notre Dame a ‘Big Challenge’ for Ohio State in Home Opener
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Column: Losing divisions would only make Ohio State more dominant
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Forgotten Buckeyes: Raymont Harris was a versatile back who patiently waited his turn and produced a special senior season
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Win a title this year and we’ll give you a lifetime contract.
Ryan Day his extension to be the head coach at #OhioState through 2028:— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) May 26, 2022
"I want to be here as long as I possibly can and our family loves Columbus. So we are just very blessed and thankful for so many that have made something like this possible.” (FREE)https://t.co/D8R9TiTV54 pic.twitter.com/gdxKzZHskD
Ryan Day, Ohio State have focus ‘circled’ on NIL, changing landscape
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Ryan Day named a Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes in the WNBA Report: Week 2
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
2022 NBA Mock Drafts: Examining where Ohio State’s EJ Liddell is projected to go
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
I spy two Buckeyes on this list:
My best from the class of 2022. Final batch of the ESPN superlatives. @SCNext— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) May 25, 2022
Dillon Mitchell
Nick Smith
Anthony Black
Bruce Thorton
Malik Reneau
Kijani Wright
Grady Dick
Brice Sensabaugh
Arterio Morris
Dariq Whithead pic.twitter.com/hAnahP9Fms
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Tennis: Vocel and Cash Defeat Defending National Champs to Advance to the NCAA Quarters
Ohio State Athletics
Let’s Go, Bucks!
Vocel and Cash get it done in straight sets! They punch their ticket to tomorrow's doubles quarterfinal.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wP4IA6IzZV— Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) May 26, 2022
Men’s Track & Field: Two Qualify for National Championships on Day One of NCAA Regionals
Ohio State Athletics
Field Hockey: Malen Iglesias Joins Ohio State for 2022 Season
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I’m going to tell my kids this is Deion Sanders.
You may think this video is sped up, but that's just Joey Votto for ya. pic.twitter.com/50tNjZb8cm— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 25, 2022
Loading comments...