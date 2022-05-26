Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Ohio State has not won a marquee non-conference home game since 2010

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Devin Brown showing early signs of becoming ‘Buckeye great’ (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

C.J. Stroud growing leadership qualities as second-year starter for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Believe me, I understand this perspective, but if Ohio State loses to TTUN but still wins a national title, I think the vast majority of Buckeye fans would be just fine with that.

The only thing that matters for #OhioState is beating #Michigan. pic.twitter.com/nkUNh3VHjS — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) May 25, 2022

Ohio State’s offensive line prepares for the next level

Colin Gay, Scarlet & Gray Report

Freshmen Linebackers C.J. Hicks and Gabe Powers Have “Really Impressed” Jim Knowles But Are “Still Figuring Things Out”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Day Calls Notre Dame a ‘Big Challenge’ for Ohio State in Home Opener

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Column: Losing divisions would only make Ohio State more dominant

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Forgotten Buckeyes: Raymont Harris was a versatile back who patiently waited his turn and produced a special senior season

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Win a title this year and we’ll give you a lifetime contract.

Ryan Day his extension to be the head coach at #OhioState through 2028:



"I want to be here as long as I possibly can and our family loves Columbus. So we are just very blessed and thankful for so many that have made something like this possible.” (FREE)https://t.co/D8R9TiTV54 pic.twitter.com/gdxKzZHskD — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) May 26, 2022

Ryan Day, Ohio State have focus ‘circled’ on NIL, changing landscape

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Ryan Day named a Father of the Year by the National Father’s Day Council

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes in the WNBA Report: Week 2

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

2022 NBA Mock Drafts: Examining where Ohio State’s EJ Liddell is projected to go

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

I spy two Buckeyes on this list:

My best from the class of 2022. Final batch of the ESPN superlatives. @SCNext

Dillon Mitchell

Nick Smith

Anthony Black

Bruce Thorton

Malik Reneau

Kijani Wright

Grady Dick

Brice Sensabaugh

Arterio Morris

Dariq Whithead pic.twitter.com/hAnahP9Fms — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) May 25, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Tennis: Vocel and Cash Defeat Defending National Champs to Advance to the NCAA Quarters

Ohio State Athletics

Let’s Go, Bucks!

Vocel and Cash get it done in straight sets! They punch their ticket to tomorrow's doubles quarterfinal.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wP4IA6IzZV — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) May 26, 2022

Men’s Track & Field: Two Qualify for National Championships on Day One of NCAA Regionals

Ohio State Athletics

Field Hockey: Malen Iglesias Joins Ohio State for 2022 Season

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

