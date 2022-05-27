Buckeyes continue to stay active on the trail as they offer new prospects in both the 2023 and 2024 classes

Thursday proved to be a typical day in the life of Ohio State recruiting. With multiple offers being sent out and more players announcing their intentions of getting to Columbus this summer, the beat goes on for the coaching staff as they prepare for a crucial month of June and a jam-packed summer of recruiting opportunities.

Buckeyes send out offer to 2023 tight end

It’s not a surprise that Ohio State is looking to take two players at the tight end position in the 2023 class. Needing to build the depth back up to a satisfactory level, Ryan Day’s offense uses the tight end more times than not, and whether that’s mainly in the run game more so than in the pass game, the point remains true. The Buckeyes are at their best when they have two legitimate options at that position, and with one already committed thanks to Ty Lockwood, there’s still some work to be done to land another.

On Thursday, the Buckeyes sent out their latest offer in the 2023 class with tight end prospect Olsen Patt Henry on the receiving end. A 6-foot-3, 215 pound player, Henry is currently the 16th best player at his position per 247Sports for the 2023 cycle and holds nearly 20 offers to his name. Programs such as Clemson, Florida State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and a host of others are already in the mix, and Ohio State of course is the latest to join that party.

A Florida native, Olsen would fit in well with the current Ohio State class, as half of the commits are from the Sunshine State as well. At this point, the Buckeyes could be considered a bit late to join his recruitment, but if position coach Kevin Wilson puts on the full-court press, seeing him on campus wouldn’t be a shock as an Ohio State offer typically does more than just interest a prospect. Important to note too, Tony Alford was the one to speak with Olsen and with his recruiting success in Florida. That’s certainly an advantage for the Buckeyes.

With other names still being recruited, Olsen is just the latest name worth paying attention to as the staff continues to try and land a second tight end in the current class.

After a great conversation with @CoachTonyAlford i am blessed to receive an offer from Ohio State University ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/i2csY2B3Ym — Olsen Patt Henry (@OlsenPatt) May 26, 2022

2024 tackle adds Ohio State offer

Ohio State’s multiple offers that went out yesterday weren’t only in the 2023 class. 2024 was also on the agenda thanks to an offensive tackle adding the Buckeyes to his list. Most of the recent offers sent out by the staff are to the future 2024 cycle, and that will likely continue. As new names surface and evaluations take place on into the summer months as well for camp season, the Buckeyes will be looking for more elite talent they can lure to Columbus.

On the receiving end of that second offer, Massachusetts native Liam Andrews added Ohio State to his list of nearly 20offers. At 6-foot-4, 270 pound, Andrews currently plays tackle but projects as an interior lineman at the next level. Already having impressive size with two more full years to play, it’s enticing to think of what he can grow to before he heads off to the school of his choice. Now that Ohio State is in the fold, Justin Frye will be doing his best to lay the foundation for why Columbus is the best landing spot for his college career.

The No. 95 ranked player nationally, Andrews is also the fifth best player at his position and the top player in his home state for 2024 all per the 247Sports Composite grades. Tennessee, Oklahoma, Penn State, Michigan, and a host of other notable schools are already in the mix, but Ohio State and others for sure will likely come in the near future as more people start to really take notice of all Andrews has to offer.

Quick Hits

As camp season nears, Ohio State will host many top national as well as local targets. Having the ability to see them perform in person is always a major benefit to the camp circuit and several players will reap the rewards of doing so. This coming June, one in-state prospect who is starting to really see his recruitment take off will be on campus multiple times and looking to make a name for himself early.

2025 quarterback Tavien St. Clair (Bellefontaine, Ohio/Bellefontaine) won’t have to travel far to get to Ohio State, but is camping on June 7 and will also be participating in a 7-on-7 events on June 16.

A 6-foot-3, 190 pound freshman, St. Clair already holds offers from Tennessee, Pitt, Iowa State, and Central Michigan, but it looks as if it’s only a matter of time before other major suitors also join the party. The Buckeyes are of course already in on fellow 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery, but early on it’s clear there’s going to be at least two major in-state talents worth taking a look at.