Buck Off Podcast: 99 Days until Notre Dame, schedule breakdown, rapid recruiting news

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the college football season being less than 100 days away and we get into the schedule for the Buckeyes.

To start the show, we get into the first match-up for Ohio State against Notre Dame in Week one. We discuss Notre Dame as an opponent and what they will be bringing to Columbus in week one under new coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish and Buckeyes both have rough histories in these types of matchups, so something has got to give.

After that, we get into the rest of the schedule and discuss the importance of each game for Ohio State this year. We discuss every game from Arkansas State to Michigan. We talk about the potential challenges and gains from each match-up for the Buckeyes.

Once we get back from the break, we get into my most important players in on the offensive side of the ball heading into fall camp. This leads to a discussion about almost every player on the offensive side of the ball. For the Buckeyes the question isn’t about talent, but how well the talent develops.

We close out the show with some rapid-fire recruiting news and we also talk about how hard it is to evaluate quarterbacks in recruiting.

