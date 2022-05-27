Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State is No. 1 in SP+ rating led by potentially historic offense
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ryan Day Wants Buckeyes to Maintain “Prove Yourself” Mentality Despite Mountin Expectations for 2022 Season
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
More Ohio State football game times announced including primetime game with Toledo
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
DAYS UNTIL KICKOFF— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 27, 2022
It’ll be here faster than you think #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/dQf7Q2hBNd
Breaking down each Ohio State starting quarterback’s second season since 2000
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Ryan Day, Buckeyes have maintained ‘healthy’ quarterback situation
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for offensive guard and center
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Carson Hinzman Excited to Bring Blue-Collar Mentality to Ohio State, Where He Expects to Win at Least One Championship
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s success in the NFL Draft is well-noted, as the Buckeyes’ 87 first-round selections are the most of all-time among all programs. https://t.co/XnmaiQQeYg— The Lantern (@TheLantern) May 26, 2022
Ohio State recruiting: Updating the search for a 2023 QB plus top remaining targets
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Column: With Ohio State already here, Columbus doesn’t feel right for NFL expansion
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Holden wastes no time enrolling at Ohio State, working out with Buckeyes
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
A 6-foot-6 Duane Washington Jr.? I like the sound of that.
#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann, talking on @TheBuckeyeShow, mentions Brice Sensabaugh:— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) May 26, 2022
"He’s Duane (Washington) in a 6-6 frame, and he’s Duane in a 6-6 freshman frame. He’s just a really unique talent."https://t.co/TzVztPPmxL
Lookin’ good, E.J.
Footage of EJ Liddell from the BDA Pro Day in Santa Barbara. The Ohio State product showed off his 7-foot wingspan and improving shooting stroke in front of a plethora of NBA decision makers. pic.twitter.com/6N3TJ4oEM6— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 26, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrapping up the 2022 Buckeye baseball season
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Vocel, Cash advance to NCAA doubles semifinals
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Track & Field: Aquilla Punches Ticket to Eugene with Facility Record in Shot Put
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Yeah, #ObiWanKenobi kicks so much ass. The girl who plays young Leia is the standout for me, besides Kenobi, of course! pic.twitter.com/nvDydotbYE— Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) May 27, 2022
Loading comments...