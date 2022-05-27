 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 27, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

On the Gridiron

Ohio State is No. 1 in SP+ rating led by potentially historic offense
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day Wants Buckeyes to Maintain “Prove Yourself” Mentality Despite Mountin Expectations for 2022 Season
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

More Ohio State football game times announced including primetime game with Toledo
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Breaking down each Ohio State starting quarterback’s second season since 2000
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Ryan Day, Buckeyes have maintained ‘healthy’ quarterback situation
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for offensive guard and center
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Carson Hinzman Excited to Bring Blue-Collar Mentality to Ohio State, Where He Expects to Win at Least One Championship
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State recruiting: Updating the search for a 2023 QB plus top remaining targets
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Column: With Ohio State already here, Columbus doesn’t feel right for NFL expansion
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Holden wastes no time enrolling at Ohio State, working out with Buckeyes
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

A 6-foot-6 Duane Washington Jr.? I like the sound of that.

Lookin’ good, E.J.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrapping up the 2022 Buckeye baseball season
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Vocel, Cash advance to NCAA doubles semifinals
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Track & Field: Aquilla Punches Ticket to Eugene with Facility Record in Shot Put
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

