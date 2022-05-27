Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State is No. 1 in SP+ rating led by potentially historic offense

Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day Wants Buckeyes to Maintain “Prove Yourself” Mentality Despite Mountin Expectations for 2022 Season

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

More Ohio State football game times announced including primetime game with Toledo

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

DAYS UNTIL KICKOFF



It’ll be here faster than you think #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/dQf7Q2hBNd — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 27, 2022

Breaking down each Ohio State starting quarterback’s second season since 2000

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Ryan Day, Buckeyes have maintained ‘healthy’ quarterback situation

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for offensive guard and center

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Carson Hinzman Excited to Bring Blue-Collar Mentality to Ohio State, Where He Expects to Win at Least One Championship

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s success in the NFL Draft is well-noted, as the Buckeyes’ 87 first-round selections are the most of all-time among all programs. https://t.co/XnmaiQQeYg — The Lantern (@TheLantern) May 26, 2022

Ohio State recruiting: Updating the search for a 2023 QB plus top remaining targets

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Column: With Ohio State already here, Columbus doesn’t feel right for NFL expansion

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Holden wastes no time enrolling at Ohio State, working out with Buckeyes

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

A 6-foot-6 Duane Washington Jr.? I like the sound of that.

#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann, talking on @TheBuckeyeShow, mentions Brice Sensabaugh:



"He’s Duane (Washington) in a 6-6 frame, and he’s Duane in a 6-6 freshman frame. He’s just a really unique talent."https://t.co/TzVztPPmxL — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) May 26, 2022

Lookin’ good, E.J.

Footage of EJ Liddell from the BDA Pro Day in Santa Barbara. The Ohio State product showed off his 7-foot wingspan and improving shooting stroke in front of a plethora of NBA decision makers. pic.twitter.com/6N3TJ4oEM6 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 26, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrapping up the 2022 Buckeye baseball season

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Vocel, Cash advance to NCAA doubles semifinals

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Track & Field: Aquilla Punches Ticket to Eugene with Facility Record in Shot Put

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...