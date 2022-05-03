Five-star WR pushes up Ohio State visit

Recruiting never stops for the Ohio State football team, which is why year in and year out, the program is one of the nation’s best. The Buckeyes made the recruiting headlines again Monday, as one of the top wide receiver prospects scheduled his official visit to Ohio State and the Buckeyes offered a 2024 four-star safety. Not to be outdone, the men’s basketball team also offered two blue-chip prospects.

Five-star WR sets Ohio State official visit

Ohio State is good at producing elite wide receiver talent. No need to look any further than last week’s NFL Draft, which saw both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave get selected in the first round.

The Buckeyes are once again set at wideout, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Julian Flemming, etc. coming back this season. The Buckeyes success at the position is due to Brian Hartline’s incredible ability to recruit and develop the position. Continuing with this trend, Hartline is once again targeting the nation’s top recruits and one of them will soon be making a return trip to Columbus.

2023 five-star WR Brandon Inniss (Fort Lauderdale, FL/American Heritage) took to Twitter Monday to announce his official visit schedule and the Buckeyes will be playing host to him June 17-19.

I will be at The Ohio state June 17th-19th for my official visit!! @ryandaytime @brianhartline @CoachKee — Brandon Inniss (@brandon5star2) May 2, 2022

Inniss has long planned to use one of his five allocated official visits with the Buckeyes. Originally, he had planned to visit Columbus in November of this year, but the visit was moved up in Monday’s announcement. Inniss had originally planned to announce his commitment in December, but Monday’s news may mean he plans to now commit earlier.

The visit will also not be the first time Inniss has made his way to Columbus. The five-star WR unofficially visited the Buckeyes April 1-3 with a handful of his seven-on-seven teammates. The visit seemed to go as well as possible and now Inniss wants to return.

Inniss also has official visits lined up with Alabama and USC, who are the Buckeyes top competition for Inniss. USC is the current favorite in this one, but Ohio State is far from out of the running.

Inniss is the No. 1 WR in the 2023 class and is the No. 10 overall prospect. He is also the No. 4 recruit from the talent-rich state of Florida.

Ohio State offers four-star S

The Ohio State football team not only received news regarding Inniss’ visit Monday, but the team also found time to offer one of the best safeties in the 2024 recruiting class. Four-star S Corian Gipson (Lancaster, TX/Lancaster) announced Monday that he had received an official scholarship offer from the Buckeyes.

The arrival of Ohio State new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has resulted in the departures of multiple current Buckeye defensive backs. With a new style of defense for this year’s squad, Knowles is also busy ensuring the Buckeyes have success recruiting talents he believes will excel in his new system. It appears that Gipson is just that.

Gipson appears to be one of the best DB’s in his class and his recruitment has taken off as of late. The Buckeyes may be the newest offer for Gipson, but schools like Alabama, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Arkansas and more have offered him since the turn of the year.

While the Buckeyes are far from the first to offer Gipson, they are still getting in on this one early enough to become contenders as this one is still wide open.

Gipson is the No. 15 S in the 2024 class and is the No. 157 overall prospect. He is also the No. 22 prospect from Texas.

Basketball Buckeyes offer two guards

Switching from the gridiron to the hardwood, the Ohio State men’s basketball program reportedly offered two blue-chip prospects on Monday. Both 2023 four-star shooting guard Wesley Yates and 2024 shooting guard Jonathan Powell received official scholarship offers from the Buckeyes.

After a great visit and talk with @ChrisHoltmann and @JakeDiebler I am Blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from @OhioStateHoops #LLR pic.twitter.com/Aymt74JQEJ — Jonathan Powell (@jonathanp0well1) May 2, 2022

Yates has yet to make his way to Columbus, but if the Buckeyes are to have any chance in securing a commitment from him, they will need to find a way to get him on campus. Powell on the other hand, received his official scholarship offer after completing a visit with the men’s basketball program.

The shooting guard position is one of need that the Buckeyes were not necessarily planning on. Former Ohio State SG Malaki Branham recently made the decision to keep his name in the NBA Draft after projections have him in the first round of this year’s draft. The Buckeyes probably never expected Branham to be on the roster for four season, but they likely also weren’t prepared for only one season.

However, Branham’s success creates an impressive recruiting tool for the Buckeyes, as the team will likely send two first-round picks to the NBA shortly, with E.J. Liddell also projected into the first round.

Chris Holtmann has proven on multiple occasions that he can recruit with the best programs in the country and now he has proven Ohio State can develop recruits into NBA talent. Expect the Buckeyes to continue targeting shooting guards and with more tools than before, success should follow.