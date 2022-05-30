Ohio State offers 2023 offensive tackle from Connecticut

As Ohio State and offensive line coach Justin Frye look to add more to the fold in his position group for 2023, the Buckeyes turned to the state of Connecticut for their latest offer on Friday morning. Plus, a blue-chip wide receiver from Florida looks to be close to making his collegiate decision.

Walker add OSU offer

Despite the Buckeyes already being on the receiving end of three commitments from offensive line prospects in the 2023 class, the program is still identifying players at the position that they will pursue going forward in hopes of adding more to the fold.

On Friday morning, Ohio State and newly hired offensive line coach Justin Frye turned their attention to the state of Connecticut for their latest offer. It was 2023 offensive tackle Miles Walker of Brunswick School (CT) who was the beneficiary of the scholarship opportunity from the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder can be looked at as an under-the-radar prospect in the class, as the Greenwich native has yet to garner a grade on the 247Sports Composite Scale. Despite the lack of attention among recruiting services, the list of universities that are aware of Walker speaks for itself.

Aside from the Buckeyes, Walker has also picked up offers from the likes of Iowa, Kentucky, Penn State, Texas A&M, and more.

Tate eyeing summer pledge

Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State have made a significant presence in the state of Florida in this year’s recruiting class, as the program has already pulled in four Sunshine State standouts. On Sunday, it became known that another prospect from the talented state could be on the verge of joining the quartet sooner rather than later.

According to Andrew Lind of Sports Illustrated, 2023 four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate of IMG Academy (FL) is planning to announce his commitment in the “coming months.”

Tate narrowed his recruitment down to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Ohio State back in the middle of March. Since the trimming of suitors, the former Chicago resident has also made a visit with LSU as well as the Buckeyes, Irish, and Volunteers.

There has been some chatter about the Knoxville program making some noise in this recruitment, but as things currently stand, it’s the Buckeyes that remain to favorite on the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Tate, one of Brian Hartline’s top targets at the position, is currently slotted in as the No. 39 prospect in this year’s recruiting class. The All-American Bowl pledge is also penciled in as the sixth highest graded pass-catcher overall and the tenth best player from the state of Florida.

Quick Hits