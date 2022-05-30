I-70 Football Podcast: Ranking Big Ten football coaches heading into 2022

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In the latest episode of the “I-70 Football Show,” we decide to rank all 14 coaches from worst to best. It gets more interesting as Dante and Jordan have different criteria for their rankings. Jordan ranks coaches based on who he most would want to coach his team while Dante does a power ranking based on last year’s performance. To be expected Scott Frost is last on both lists, but you can expect many surprises. Listen to see where coaches like Mel Tucker, Tom Allen, and Ryan Day end up on their lists.

On a tangent, the guys get into basketball as the NBA Finals near. Is Jayson Tatum a top-five player? Plus, what do the guys think of his “Mamba mentality”? Dante and Jordan end up ranking the top-15 players in the NBA, plus some more basketball talk.

In their weekly pitstops, Jordan touches on hypermasculinity and people claiming that drinking fruity drinks — such as margaritas and Long Island ice tea — isn’t acceptable for men. Dante discusses the Lakers' hiring of Darvin Ham as their new coach. Will his hire have influence or our the Lakers doomed to miss the playoffs again?

