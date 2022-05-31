Ohio State to soon officially host five-star DE

The Ohio State football team had a well-deserved day off Monday, as players and coaches spent time with their family and friends during Memorial Day Weekend. However, the team still managed to make the recruiting headlines. In case you missed any of those headlines while busy having a backyard BBQ or spending time with loved ones, no need to worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

Five-star DE to visit Ohio State

Summer is in the air, and with it the Ohio State summer camp schedule. This means the Buckeyes will soon be playing host to some of the best recruits around the country. The coming months will be crucial, as the 2023 recruiting class will see many dominoes fall before the start of the coming season.

Ohio State currently sits with 10 verbal commitments in this year’s class. The collection of talent has the Buckeyes at No. 4 in the 247Sports Class Rankings. The team will look to continue to add to this class, and the upcoming camps will be a huge recruiting tool for them. On Monday, the Buckeyes learned another blue-chip prospect will soon be taking an official visit during a June camp in five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei has three official visits scheduled on his 247Sports recruiting profile. Ohio State will be one of the recipients, with a visit planned for the weekend of June 10. Oregon and USC are the only other two schools with official scheduled for Uiagalelei.

Ohio State offered Uiagalelei in March, but has been in contact with him longer than just three months. Uiagalelei has also expressed his interest and admiration for Ohio State on multiple occasions. He spoke with Peter Warren on On3.com last November, and he already had positive things to say on the Buckeyes.

“I think I really like Ohio State,” Uiagalelei said. “I love the coach, Coach Johnson. Coached the Bosa brothers, Chase Young, just seeing those guys come out of Ohio State as a d-end.”

The Buckeyes currently hold a commitment from just one defensive lineman in this class in three-star Will Smith, but the team is looking to add more alongside him. Uiagalelei would make for an exceptional addition. However, if he were to spurn the Buckeyes, the team is heavily involved with a handful of other highly-touted defensive linemen, including five-star Vic Burley and four-stars Jason Moore, Tomarrion Parker, Kayden McDonald and Darron Reed.

Uiagalelei is the No. 2 DE in the 2023 class and is the No. 21 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit from California.

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2023 three-star offensive tackle target Oluwatosin Babalade will be releasing his top seven schools tomorrow. The Buckeyes recently offered Babalade and will look to make the cut.

More footage of 2024 five-star quarterback and recent Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola of Chandler (AZ) participating in the Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat in California was released Monday. Raiola shined at the event and was also able to spend time with current Ohio State QB CJ Stroud.