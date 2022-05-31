Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 31, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Five records C.J. Stroud could break this season for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

ESPN’s FPI Rankings Have Ohio State At No. 2 Entering Next Season

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Marotti on Stroud’s leadership: ‘Every day, we want to make sure C.J. is felt, heard and seen’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

He’s gonna be fun!

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. looks incredibly explosive while catching passes from a throwing machine. He's 6-3, 205 lbs and has impressive speed.



: @MarvHarrisonJr (IG) pic.twitter.com/Gw4oZrG7Lz — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) May 30, 2022

Jakailin Johnson Hungry to “Show the World What I Can Actually Do” After Fracturing Shoulder in Freshman Year at Ohio State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day won’t let his Ohio State team buy into preseason hype ahead of 2022 season

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Frye Looking For “Eight (Or) Nine” To Feel Comfortable With Offensive Line Depth

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tommy Eichenberg Emerging as “Great Leader,” Standout Performer in Jim Knowles’ Linebacker Room

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

He is also going to be fun!

2024 Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola slinging it 72 yards in the long toss competition today at the QB Retreat @steveclarkson | @RaiolaDylan | @OhioSt_Rivals | @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/P8GcPm05CJ — Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2022

What are expectations for Buckeyes’ defensive tackles? Knowles feels ‘great about that group’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Big moments in Ohio State football history: The Snow Bowl

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Steven Hayes, former judge and only child of Ohio State legend Woody Hayes, dies

Dug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

2023 commit Austin Parks starts preparation to join Ohio State

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

No. 1: Go Tigers!

No. 2: He needs to be a Buckeye!

2023 F Devin Royal (@DevinRoyal7) with an MVP type weekend in Louisville — Averaged 23.4 PPG 66% FG and 5.2 RPG (5 games).



A strong 6-foot-7 forward, a dominant scorer around the rim, a capable 3PT shot maker, pace, length, and just the ability play to his strengths @all_ohio. pic.twitter.com/RMwtYIBCMc — Samad Hines (@Samad_Hines) May 31, 2022

You’re Nuts: Best NBA landing spots for Liddell, Branham

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: Postseason college softball is one of the best times of the year for college sports

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Buckeyes finish eighth in NCAA rowing championships

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes send 12 entries to NCAA women’s track and field championships

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

OSU’s Cash and Vocel lose NCAA men’s tennis doubles title match

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

