Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 31, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Five records C.J. Stroud could break this season for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
ESPN’s FPI Rankings Have Ohio State At No. 2 Entering Next Season
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Marotti on Stroud’s leadership: ‘Every day, we want to make sure C.J. is felt, heard and seen’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
He’s gonna be fun!
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. looks incredibly explosive while catching passes from a throwing machine. He's 6-3, 205 lbs and has impressive speed.— Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) May 30, 2022
: @MarvHarrisonJr (IG) pic.twitter.com/Gw4oZrG7Lz
Jakailin Johnson Hungry to “Show the World What I Can Actually Do” After Fracturing Shoulder in Freshman Year at Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day won’t let his Ohio State team buy into preseason hype ahead of 2022 season
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Frye Looking For “Eight (Or) Nine” To Feel Comfortable With Offensive Line Depth
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Tommy Eichenberg Emerging as “Great Leader,” Standout Performer in Jim Knowles’ Linebacker Room
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
He is also going to be fun!
2024 Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola slinging it 72 yards in the long toss competition today at the QB Retreat @steveclarkson | @RaiolaDylan | @OhioSt_Rivals | @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/P8GcPm05CJ— Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2022
What are expectations for Buckeyes’ defensive tackles? Knowles feels ‘great about that group’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Big moments in Ohio State football history: The Snow Bowl
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Steven Hayes, former judge and only child of Ohio State legend Woody Hayes, dies
Dug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
On the Hardwood
2023 commit Austin Parks starts preparation to join Ohio State
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
No. 1: Go Tigers!
No. 2: He needs to be a Buckeye!
2023 F Devin Royal (@DevinRoyal7) with an MVP type weekend in Louisville — Averaged 23.4 PPG 66% FG and 5.2 RPG (5 games).— Samad Hines (@Samad_Hines) May 31, 2022
A strong 6-foot-7 forward, a dominant scorer around the rim, a capable 3PT shot maker, pace, length, and just the ability play to his strengths @all_ohio. pic.twitter.com/RMwtYIBCMc
You’re Nuts: Best NBA landing spots for Liddell, Branham
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Column: Postseason college softball is one of the best times of the year for college sports
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Buckeyes finish eighth in NCAA rowing championships
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes send 12 entries to NCAA women’s track and field championships
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
OSU’s Cash and Vocel lose NCAA men’s tennis doubles title match
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
And now for something completely different...
I can’t unhear this now:
Loading comments...