Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 31, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Five records C.J. Stroud could break this season for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

ESPN’s FPI Rankings Have Ohio State At No. 2 Entering Next Season
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Marotti on Stroud’s leadership: ‘Every day, we want to make sure C.J. is felt, heard and seen’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

He’s gonna be fun!

Jakailin Johnson Hungry to “Show the World What I Can Actually Do” After Fracturing Shoulder in Freshman Year at Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day won’t let his Ohio State team buy into preseason hype ahead of 2022 season
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Frye Looking For “Eight (Or) Nine” To Feel Comfortable With Offensive Line Depth
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tommy Eichenberg Emerging as “Great Leader,” Standout Performer in Jim Knowles’ Linebacker Room
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

He is also going to be fun!

What are expectations for Buckeyes’ defensive tackles? Knowles feels ‘great about that group’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Big moments in Ohio State football history: The Snow Bowl
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Steven Hayes, former judge and only child of Ohio State legend Woody Hayes, dies
Dug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

2023 commit Austin Parks starts preparation to join Ohio State
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

No. 1: Go Tigers!
No. 2: He needs to be a Buckeye!

You’re Nuts: Best NBA landing spots for Liddell, Branham
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: Postseason college softball is one of the best times of the year for college sports
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Buckeyes finish eighth in NCAA rowing championships
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes send 12 entries to NCAA women’s track and field championships
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

OSU’s Cash and Vocel lose NCAA men’s tennis doubles title match
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

I can’t unhear this now:

