Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 4, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
A look at Justin Frye’s recruiting thus far as Ohio State closes in on a trio of in-state offensive linemen in 2023
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State defensive ends after spring camp (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Transfer kicker Parker Lewis primed to compete, win job, details picking Ohio State over long list of offers
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
<eye balls emoji>
Gene Smith told ESPN he thinks FBS football programs could operate under the umbrella of the CFP rather than the NCAA: “The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed.” https://t.co/djK0dMjDfw— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) May 4, 2022
Ohio State Seeks Return of Big-Play Pass Defense
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Column: Jeremy Ruckert’s draft story is a great one
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
How Each 2022 NFL Rookie from Ohio State Fits with His New Team
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State receiver Johnnie Dixon named USFL Offensive Player of the Week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Three Buckeyes in the top-13. That’ll do.
It's never too early for a 2023 NFL Mock Draft ✨— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 3, 2022
Which @jasonrmcintyre picks do you agree with? pic.twitter.com/0kbruiTVbc
You’re Nuts: What former Ohio State players would have fared best in an NIL world?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Haskins Family Foundation Announces Scholarship Fund in Dwayne Haskins’ Name
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Column: How position-less basketball could work (or fail) for Ohio State this season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
The impact of Ohio State Women’s Basketball freshmen in 2021-22
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Love this.
Worthington Kilbourne names former Ohio State guard Ron Lewis its new boys basketball coach. https://t.co/BpzaRL96GZ— Eleven Warriors (@11W) May 4, 2022
How Buckeyes can benefit from Malaki Branham draft declaration (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Germany provided opportunities for Ohio State’s CJ Walker
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
OSU’s tennis teams reach NCAA tourney, will host matches this weekend
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Olympic Recap: Swimming’s Armstrong Sets 50M Backstroke Record, Dorenkott Named to USA Swimming Staff, Buckeye Wrestlers Compete at U.S. Open
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes, Scarlet Knights Vie for Spot in Big Ten Tournament Title Game
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different:
Yep, this got me.
Enjoy the kindness.— MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2022
Aaron Judge and this very generous Blue Jays fan made this kid's night! pic.twitter.com/qgFe9j8BTX
