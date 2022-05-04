Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 4, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

A look at Justin Frye’s recruiting thus far as Ohio State closes in on a trio of in-state offensive linemen in 2023

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State defensive ends after spring camp (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Transfer kicker Parker Lewis primed to compete, win job, details picking Ohio State over long list of offers

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Gene Smith told ESPN he thinks FBS football programs could operate under the umbrella of the CFP rather than the NCAA: “The reality is, those schools who offer 85 scholarships in football have made a different commitment and that needs to be addressed.” https://t.co/djK0dMjDfw — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) May 4, 2022

Ohio State Seeks Return of Big-Play Pass Defense

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Column: Jeremy Ruckert’s draft story is a great one

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

How Each 2022 NFL Rookie from Ohio State Fits with His New Team

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State receiver Johnnie Dixon named USFL Offensive Player of the Week

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

It's never too early for a 2023 NFL Mock Draft ✨



Which @jasonrmcintyre picks do you agree with? pic.twitter.com/0kbruiTVbc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 3, 2022

You’re Nuts: What former Ohio State players would have fared best in an NIL world?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Haskins Family Foundation Announces Scholarship Fund in Dwayne Haskins’ Name

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Column: How position-less basketball could work (or fail) for Ohio State this season

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

The impact of Ohio State Women’s Basketball freshmen in 2021-22

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Worthington Kilbourne names former Ohio State guard Ron Lewis its new boys basketball coach. https://t.co/BpzaRL96GZ — Eleven Warriors (@11W) May 4, 2022

How Buckeyes can benefit from Malaki Branham draft declaration (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Germany provided opportunities for Ohio State’s CJ Walker

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

OSU’s tennis teams reach NCAA tourney, will host matches this weekend

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Olympic Recap: Swimming’s Armstrong Sets 50M Backstroke Record, Dorenkott Named to USA Swimming Staff, Buckeye Wrestlers Compete at U.S. Open

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes, Scarlet Knights Vie for Spot in Big Ten Tournament Title Game

Ohio State Athletics

