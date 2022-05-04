Decision day for Ohio State target, four-star offensive lineman

Ohio State enters today with the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in the country that is made up of nine prospects. The hope for the Buckeyes by the end of the night will be having one of their top offensive line targets on board as well, as he will reveal his decision later today. Plus, a new target emerges in 2025 for running backs coach Tony Alford as the scarlet and gray went to Georgia for their latest offer.

Decision day for Siereveld

After being named a finalist for 2023 four-star interior offensive lineman Austin Siereveld of Lakota East (OH) back in February, Ohio State is set to learn their fate with the Middletown native later today.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder initially narrowed his recruitment down to Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, and of course, the Buckeyes. However, Siereveld has since eliminated the Bearcats, Hawkeyes, and Wolverines which leaves three still in-play for his services.

Ohio State, who offered in October, was on the receiving end of one Crystal Ball prediction ahead of Wednesday's announcement. The latest prediction is just from one of the now five recruiting analyst that are expecting Siereveld to chose the Buckeyes.

The Ohio lineman will reveal his decision live on CBS Sports HQ at 3:00 p.m. ET. If it is Ohio State on the receiving end of the pledge, it would give the scarlet and gray their third offensive line pledge, with the other two already in the fold also being Ohio prospects.

Siereveld is currently graded as the No. 351 prospect overall and 20th highest graded interior offensive line in the class. Not to be forgotten, the Thunderhawks prospect also slots in as the seventh best player from the state of Ohio.

Johnson lands Buckeye offer

Ohio State delivered their eighth offer in the 2025 class on Tuesday as running back Donovan Johnson of Calvary Day School (GA) was the recipient of an offer from the Buckeyes.

Ohio State joins Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and more as the early programs that have wasted no time awarding the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder with a schloarship opportunity.

Johnson is just the second running back prospect in the 2025 class that now holds an offer from Ohio State, joining Jordon Davison of Mater Dei (CA). Johnson also joins offensive tackle Mason Short of Evans (GA) and linebacker Zayden Walker of Schley County (GA) as the other Peach State prospects in the class with Buckeye offers.

According to 247Sports, Johnson showed off his skillset this past season where he tallied over 1,300 yards rushing and added ten touchdowns as a freshman with the Cavaliers.

