BOOOOOOM! Four-star 2023 OL Austin Siereveld commits to Ohio State

After recently losing a few players to the transfer portal from the current roster, the Ohio State Buckeyes just received some great news from the recruiting trail as four-star 2023 offensive lineman Austin Sierveld pledged to play his college football for the Buckeyes.

“I went to go down to talk to Coach Day and he offered me and my parents were there too so that was special,” Four-star rated class of 2023 offensive lineman Austin Siereveld told Land-Grant Holy Land last October. “They said, ‘We don’t offer everyone now and you’ve been working really hard,’ and they offered me.” Fast forward a few months and the soon-to-be-senior at Lakota East (OH) High School is now a member of Ohio State’s standout class of 2023.

One of the top talents in the Midwest, Siereveld gives Ryan Day, Justin Frye, and the Buckeyes their 10th overall pledge of the cycle after announcing his intentions to call Columbus his college stomping grounds on Wednesday afternoon over chances to suit up at Alabama and Notre Dame.

Always trying to keep the best players home, the Buckeyes kept that momentum very much alive with Austin. Considered the 20th interior offensive lineman, and 351st overall prospect in the entire class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Siereveld joins fellow in-state offensive linemen Luke Montgomery of Findlay, Wayne’s Joshua Padilla, Lakota West defensive back Malik Hartford, and defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. of Dublin Coffman as the Ohioans in the Buckeyes class of 2023.

With Sierveld’s commitment, Ohio State’s class jumps up the 247Sports rankings from sixth to fourth, passing Penn State for the top spot in the Big Ten. They currently trail only Notre Dame, Texas Tech, and Georgia.

Recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had the following to say on Sierveld’s game earlier this spring.

“He showed the same strength and physicality that we had seen on film but his ability to bend and get low in his stance was even more evident in person. That combination of strength, tenacity as well as flexibility makes him an excellent prospect.”

Land-Grant Holy Land will have more on Siereveld, and his pledge in the coming days. In the meantime do you want to see what skills got Austin on Ohio State’s radar?

Check out these highlights of the newest Buckeye commit on the camp circuit: