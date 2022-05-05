2024 four-star linebacker had ‘excellent’ visit to Ohio State

Visitors, visitors, visitors. It seems that almost everyday the Ohio State coaching staff is back at it showing many of the nation's top high school recruits around the historic Columbus campus this spring. One of the latest prospects to have a shot to see what the Buckeyes are putting together was four-star class of 2024 linebacker Kristopher Jones.

“The visit was excellent, and I was amazed at the things Ohio State had to offer,” the Mountain View (VA) standout sophomore stated to Land-Grant Holy Land soon after his trip to OSU last Friday.“I had a chance to take pictures in the uniform and we toured the shoe and the campus as well as the other facilities. Outside of just football, I really liked the Real Life Wednesdays they had for the team. It shows that the program cares about the players' future outside of football and their careers.”

While some of the staff were on the road either tracking down talent or celebrating now-former Ohio State greats such as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave getting drafted, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Jones had the chance to meet up with a pair of the Buckeyes' newest hires.

“I spoke with Koy McFarland and coach Matt Guerrieri. Coach Day was in Las Vegas and Coach Knowles was on a recruiting trip in Florida. But Coach G says he loves the way I play and how athletic I am at the linebacker position and wants to see me at a camp which I’ll be going to in June.”

Holding over a dozen scholarship offers at the moment, Jones is starting to focus harder on where he’ll end up calling his home when he moves on to the collegiate level.

“The programs that are really sticking out to me right now are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Arizona State, and Notre Dame. As of right now, I’m looking for a school that’s gonna develop me not only on the field but off the field, and somewhere I can grow and hopefully get to the next level.”

So where does OSU fit? Just starting to build their relationship, the Buckeyes have yet to dish out an offer Kristopher’s way, but if they do, it won’t be something that the Virginia native will take very lightly.

“When I would watch college football (growing up),” he said, “Ohio State was one of the schools I would watch. Ohio State is a top program in the Big Ten and I could definitely see myself playing there. If I did get that offer it would really mean a lot to me.”

Check out Jones’ Highlights: