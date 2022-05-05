Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2022 NFL Draft recap, early preview of 2023 NFL Draft

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, the guys break down each of the six Buckeyes selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, discussing each player’s fit on their new team as well as how big an impact they can potentially have in the league in their rookie seasons. They then take a quick pit stop to Chicago to complain about the Bears’ apparent hatred of any help for Justin Fields on offense before breaking down some of Ohio State’s biggest prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” is will now return to one episode a week during the offseason, dropping every Wednesday (don’t hold us to that). Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye