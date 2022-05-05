Buckeyes dish out latest offer in both hoops and football, 2023 class lands another four-star offensive lineman

Offseason or not, both Ohio State’s basketball and football programs have been non-stop in their chase for recruiting wins. Seeking out the top talent in the nation to add to their future rosters, both coaching staffs have proven that there really isn’t an offseason when it comes to the Buckeyes. Their efforts are paying off, and whether that’s through the transfer portal or traditional recruiting, it’s safe to say Ohio State will be in the mix with the best of them.

Ohio State dishes out offer to current Texas Tech commit

Ohio State’s current 2023 recruiting class has three defensive backs committed thus far. With Dijon Johnson being the lone cornerback, the Buckeyes have plenty of work still to do in terms of adding corners for this cycle. The coaching staff is in on tons of big name players of course, but with only a few top talents being realistic options at least as of right now, the Buckeyes are still pretty active in the current class.

There’s been some ebb and flow when it comes to how the Buckeyes are doing for certain cornerback targets, and while it’s not all bad news of course, Ohio State on Wednesday sent out their latest offer at the position, proving they’re still actively looking for new names to go after.

Texas native Calvin Simpson-Hunt was on the receiving end of the offer, and the most interesting aspect to this new name for the Buckeyes is his current commitment to Texas Tech. At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Simpson-Hunt is currently ranked as the No. 31 cornerback in the class and the No. 288 player nationally regardless of position per the 247Sports Composite. A four-star talent, he also owns offers from over 20 schools with programs such as Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Baylor, and now Ohio State among several others.

Being a new name, it will be interesting to see how much of a role the Buckeyes will playing moving forward for Simpson-Hunt knowing he’s currently committed elsewhere, but you have to feel that an offer from Ohio State with their track record of successfully developing cornerbacks for the NFL, it should at least be something to seriously consider. Either way, there’s a new name worth watching now.

Ohio State’s latest offer on the hardwood

Moving to the hardwood, the Basket-Bucks were also active on the recruiting trail yesterday by sending out their latest offer. On the receiving end, in-state product Tyler McKinley from Cincinnati added the Buckeyes to his list of nearly double-digit offers and is sure to set off a domino effect with others likely to follow suit.

The 6-foot-8, 210 pound Walnut Hills star currently checks in as the top player in Ohio for the 2024 class. Raked as the No. 10 player at his power forward position, McKinley also grades out as the 60th-best player nationally per 247Sports, giving him a high four-star status.

Just as it is for the football program and their coaching staff, Chris Holtmann and crew consistently make their in-state Ohio recruits the top priority each cycle, and while basketball recruiting can be a bit different with other blue-blood programs coming into Ohio more often than in football, Ohio State will do their very best to ensure this Cincinnati kid stays at home for his college career. With the offer now in hand, the relationship building process can commence.

Quick Hits

In case you missed it on Wednesday, the Buckeyes landed another in-state offensive lineman for their 2023 class, giving them a total of three Ohio guys along the trenches. Announcing that Ohio State was the pick over Notre Dame and Alabama, Lakota East prospect Austin Siereveld gives Ohio State their 10th overall commit to the class, and has them currently ranked as the fourth-best class in the country as well as the top class in the Big Ten.

As summer gets closer, more and more recruits will announce their plans to visit their top schools. With Ohio State’s busy spring ball period, the summer will once again be a major opportunity to host their top guys. On Wednesday, another name was added to the summer guest list when Jayden Bonsu took to Twitter to share his plans of seeing Ohio State for an official visit June 17-19.

The No. 34 safety in the country and the 367th best player nationally, Bonsu may not be the most highly regarded safety target the Buckeyes are in on rankings wise, but make no mistake about it, Ohio State is very much interested while they still continue to go after the likes of guys like Caleb Downs and Joenel Aguero.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound New Jersey native does currently have one Crystal Ball prediction submitted, and that’s in favor of the Buckeyes. That prediction coming from Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong, should tell you a little bit more, but as the defensive back recruiting goes on, Bonsu is certainly one worth watching.