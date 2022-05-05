Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

BOOOOOOM! Four-star 2023 OL Austin Siereveld commits to Ohio State

Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Commitment Evaluation: Austin Siereveld, West Chester (Ohio) Lakota East (paywall)

Mark Porter, Bucknuts

Analysis: In-state OL Austin Siereveld has tools to compete early at Ohio State

Allen Trieu, 247Sports

Analyzing impact as 2023 offensive lineman Austin Siereveld commits to Ohio State (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

This should be special.

Tomorrow night at 6pm on @10TV - an important interview with Harry Miller and Ryan Day. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/wn5hmOtbUU — 97.1 The Fan (@971thefan) May 5, 2022

Heisman odds updated ahead of 2022 college football season with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud out front

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State defensive tackles after spring camp

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

85-Man Reset: A Look at Ohio State’s 2022 Scholarship Roster After the Transfer Portal Entry Deadline

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

IYKYK

BREAKING: Texas is in the process of putting together a $3M NIL deal to sway Cincinnati DE Oseph Jossai. — Will Baizer (@WillBaizer) May 4, 2022

Could a defense made up of Ohio State football transfers still be among the best in the Big Ten?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

A way-too-early and destined-to-be-wrong look at Ohio State’s 2023 NFL Draft class

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Analyzing an NFL Draft that brought more parity than you expected

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes land versatile Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

What the addition of Isaac Likekele means for Ohio State

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jardy is the best!

What production does Ohio State have to make up in 2022-23?

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Jimmy Sotos: What comes after OSU for social media star? (paywall)

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s golf gets No. 6 seed, to host NCAA regional

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Wrestling: Boykin, Brady Koontz Compete at Pan American Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different:

May the 4th be with you: