Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 5, 2022

On the Gridiron
BOOOOOOM! Four-star 2023 OL Austin Siereveld commits to Ohio State
Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Commitment Evaluation: Austin Siereveld, West Chester (Ohio) Lakota East (paywall)
Mark Porter, Bucknuts
Analysis: In-state OL Austin Siereveld has tools to compete early at Ohio State
Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Analyzing impact as 2023 offensive lineman Austin Siereveld commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
Tomorrow night at 6pm on @10TV - an important interview with Harry Miller and Ryan Day. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/wn5hmOtbUU— 97.1 The Fan (@971thefan) May 5, 2022
Heisman odds updated ahead of 2022 college football season with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud out front
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State defensive tackles after spring camp
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
85-Man Reset: A Look at Ohio State’s 2022 Scholarship Roster After the Transfer Portal Entry Deadline
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
BREAKING: Texas is in the process of putting together a $3M NIL deal to sway Cincinnati DE Oseph Jossai.— Will Baizer (@WillBaizer) May 4, 2022
Could a defense made up of Ohio State football transfers still be among the best in the Big Ten?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
A way-too-early and destined-to-be-wrong look at Ohio State’s 2023 NFL Draft class
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Analyzing an NFL Draft that brought more parity than you expected
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes land versatile Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
What the addition of Isaac Likekele means for Ohio State
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
I regret nothing. https://t.co/nqycUAgLez— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) May 4, 2022
What production does Ohio State have to make up in 2022-23?
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Jimmy Sotos: What comes after OSU for social media star? (paywall)
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State men’s golf gets No. 6 seed, to host NCAA regional
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Wrestling: Boykin, Brady Koontz Compete at Pan American Championships
Ohio State Athletics
