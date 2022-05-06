Buck Off Podcast: Offensive line recruiting, Upcoming May Visits, Ryan Day’s program taking shape

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” Chris and Jordan Williams discuss Ohio State’s huge offensive line recruiting wins by new offensive line coach Justin Frye.

To start the show, the guys get into the commitment of Austin Siereveld and what his commitment really means for the Buckeyes. Then they get into a discussion about what getting the Top-3 in state offensive line means, how this can translate into future recruiting success, and what is next for the offensive line recruiting.

After that, they discuss the incoming May visits from major recruits across the country. We discuss the potential impact of these recruiting weekends including what happens with big names like Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, and Tackett Curtis. We also discuss some other big names we’re hoping to see become Buckeyes.

Once they get back from the quick break, one of the guys takes their protective goggles off and takes on the role of full fledge recruiting expert. They discuss some situations and make predictions for potential Buckeye commits. After that, they go through the list of summer enrollees and discuss each players potential Fall impact.

They close out the show discussing if Ryan Day has actually overachieved in his tenure.

