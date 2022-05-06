Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Looking at some of the most notable ‘fives’ from Ohio State sports

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State reschedules home-and-home series with Boston College

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

It’s absolutely silly that we’re getting games scheduled for 14 years from now.

@OhioStateFB’s Future Series



9-3-22– Notre Dame

9-23-23– at Notre Dame

9-14-24– at Washington

8-30-25– Texas

9-13-25– Washington

9-12-26– at Texas

9-18-27– Alabama

9-9-28– at Alabama

9-14-30– at Georgia

8-30-31– Georgia

9-15-35– Boston College

9-13-36– at Boston College — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) May 5, 2022

Ryan Day reflects on 2021, excited to see what C.J. Stroud, receivers can do in 2022

Sam Marsdale, 247Sports

C.J. Stroud’s push for QB1 and 9 more Buckeyes to watch for the 2023 NFL Draft (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Column: Justin Frye closes on in-state talent, creates momentum in OL recruiting

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

2024 four-star linebacker had ‘excellent’ visit to Ohio State

Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land

This is going to be an absolute shit show.

New on NIL: NCAA enforcement has been unwilling/unable to enforce bylaws, fearing antitrust suits while badly understaffed (down 15-20 staffers).



But leaders are strongly urging them to enforce new NIL guidelines - or else.



“They need to hit them hard.”https://t.co/b0jUB8UPF0 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 6, 2022

How Ohio State football is money in, money out

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Saints WR Chris Olave talks Ohio State NFL pipeline, Michael Thomas after NFL Draft

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Final thoughts on the 2022 NFL Draft

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Isaac Likekele planning to show more for Buckeyes

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Mike Netti promoted to Ohio State assistant coach as staff finalized

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes Garner Big Ten Accolades

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: Three Incoming Buckeyes in NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Ohio State Athletics

As both an Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan, all I can say is, “I’m sorry.”

After getting called up from Triple-A yesterday, former Buckeye Ronnie Dawson is excited to make his debut for the @Reds today. pic.twitter.com/M498AJ24Pp — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) May 5, 2022

And now for something completely different...

Trust me when I tell you that this is a truly special Instagram account: