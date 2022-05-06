Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Looking at some of the most notable ‘fives’ from Ohio State sports
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State reschedules home-and-home series with Boston College
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
It’s absolutely silly that we’re getting games scheduled for 14 years from now.
@OhioStateFB’s Future Series— Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) May 5, 2022
9-3-22– Notre Dame
9-23-23– at Notre Dame
9-14-24– at Washington
8-30-25– Texas
9-13-25– Washington
9-12-26– at Texas
9-18-27– Alabama
9-9-28– at Alabama
9-14-30– at Georgia
8-30-31– Georgia
9-15-35– Boston College
9-13-36– at Boston College
Ryan Day reflects on 2021, excited to see what C.J. Stroud, receivers can do in 2022
Sam Marsdale, 247Sports
C.J. Stroud’s push for QB1 and 9 more Buckeyes to watch for the 2023 NFL Draft (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Column: Justin Frye closes on in-state talent, creates momentum in OL recruiting
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
2024 four-star linebacker had ‘excellent’ visit to Ohio State
Charles Doss, Land-Grant Holy Land
This is going to be an absolute shit show.
New on NIL: NCAA enforcement has been unwilling/unable to enforce bylaws, fearing antitrust suits while badly understaffed (down 15-20 staffers).— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 6, 2022
But leaders are strongly urging them to enforce new NIL guidelines - or else.
“They need to hit them hard.”https://t.co/b0jUB8UPF0
How Ohio State football is money in, money out
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Saints WR Chris Olave talks Ohio State NFL pipeline, Michael Thomas after NFL Draft
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Final thoughts on the 2022 NFL Draft
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s Isaac Likekele planning to show more for Buckeyes
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Mike Netti promoted to Ohio State assistant coach as staff finalized
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes Garner Big Ten Accolades
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Ice Hockey: Three Incoming Buckeyes in NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings
Ohio State Athletics
As both an Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan, all I can say is, “I’m sorry.”
After getting called up from Triple-A yesterday, former Buckeye Ronnie Dawson is excited to make his debut for the @Reds today. pic.twitter.com/M498AJ24Pp— Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) May 5, 2022
And now for something completely different...
Trust me when I tell you that this is a truly special Instagram account:
