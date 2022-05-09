Down on the Farm: Tracking the former Ohio State Buckeyes in MiLB

Looking for something to fill the void until football season returns in a little under four months? Why not keep tabs on the former Ohio State baseball players that are working their way up to the majors? We’ll even help you get started with giving you a list of those currently in the minors. Who knows, you might even be able to catch a few this summer in Columbus if you are living around central Ohio.

Seth Lonsway - San Francisco Giants

After being selected in the sixth round by the San Francisco Giants in the 2021 MLB Draft, Seth Lonsway is in his first full season of professional baseball. Lonsway is 3-0 this season with a 4.15 ERA in five appearances with the San Jose Giants, San Francisco’s single-A affiliate.

The lefty hurler’s last appearance came on Tuesday when he tossed 3.1 innings against the Stockton Ports, giving up five runs, while striking out a season-high seven batters. It was the first time that Lonsway allowed over three hits in a game this season.

Garrett Burhenn - Detroit Tigers

Selected three rounds after Lonsaway was Garrett Burhenn, who threw a perfect game for Ohio State back in 2019. The Detroit prospect has started four games this year for the Lakeland Flying Tigers. The last time Burhenn toed the rubber came on Tuesday when he earned the win after throwing five innings of two-hit ball against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

Burhenn’s most impress start of the season came on April 26th when he struck out 10 Tampa Tarpons batters. in 18.2 innings this year, Burhenn has recorded 23 strikeouts. Not a bad start for a pitcher that is in his first season in professional baseball. At this rate, Burhenn will be a candidate to move up to AA sooner rather than later.

Jack Neely - New York Yankees

At 6-8, it’s hard to miss Jack Neely on the mound. Apparently, it’s easy to miss Neely’s pitches if you are an opposing hitter, though. The 11th round pick by the New York Yankees in last year’s MLB Draft has already struck out 24 batters in just 12 innings this year. The most notable outing for Neely came on April 16th when he struck out six Dunedin Blue Jays batters in two innings. Neely has a 2-0 record this year with two saves in relief for the Tampa Tarpons, finishing seven of the eight games he has entered.

Dillon Dingler - Detroit Tigers

The first Ohio State player selected in the 2020 MLB Draft was Dillon Dingler. The catcher was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Tigers, who haven’t been shy about taking Buckeyes over the past few years. After hitting .239 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 85 games last year, Dingler has shown improvement at the dish this year, slashing .284 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 24 games.

Dingler has been playing the best baseball of his professional career recently. Entering Saturday, Dingler was riding an eight-game hitting streak, racking up 14 hits over his last 29 at-bats. If Dingler keeps playing this, chances are it won’t be long until he is back in the Buckeye State playing for Detroit’s AAA affiliate in Toledo.

Dominic Canzone - Arizona Diamondbacks

Another former Buckeye that has posted a strong start to the baseball season has been Dominic Canzone. After starting the season with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Arizona prospect has already by promoted to the AAA affiliate of the Diamondbacks in Reno, one step away from the majors.

In 2021, Canzone racked up 14 home runs and drove in 52 runs in 301 at-bats. So far in 2022, Canzone has four bombs and 20 runs batted in across just 79 at-bats. Canzone had a bit of a slow start with the Aces, recording just two hits in his first five games with Reno. The outfielder has found his swing recently, notching six hits over his last five games, including his first home run with Reno on May 1st.

Andrew Magno - Detroit Tigers

The third Detroit prospect that played his college ball in Columbus is Andrew Magno, who was drafted in the 15th round in 2019 by the Tigers. The reliever has been tough to score on so far this season, allowing just one earned run over 9.2 innings, while whiffing 11 batters. Magno has been helped by better control of his pitches, giving out just four free passes this year after walking nearly a batter an inning last season.

Ryan Feltner - Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner has been the most recent Ohio State draft pick to earn a call up to the majors, starting two games for the Rockies last year. Feltner earned another call-up to the big club last month, tossing five innings and striking out seven on April 27th against Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, Feltner took the loss in the 7-3 loss to the Pirates.

Following the loss, Feltner was sent back down to AAA, but the pitcher didn’t hang his head, allowing just two hits over five innings on Tuesday, earning the win. The victory runs Feltner’s 2022 record in the minors to 3-0. Feltner should get another crack at earning his first major league win at some point this season.

Connor Curlis - Cincinnati Reds

The other member of the 2018 draft class is Connor Curlis, who was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 24th round. Curlis is now entering his second season with AA’s Chattanooga Lookouts. After going 5-7 with a 5.03 ERA in 20 starts last year, Curlis is 1-0 with a 5.18 ERA and 22 strikeouts in five starts this year. While the numbers might not look great, the Southern League is notoriously a hitter-friendly league.

Shea Murray - Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 18th round pick Shea Murray is seeing his season just getting started after making his first appearance of the season on Tuesday in the fifth inning against Louisville, giving up two runs to the Bats. If Murray is able to put together a string of solid performances he could earn a call-up to Pittsburgh before the end of the year, since it seems like the Pirates are always searching for effective pitching.

Tanner Tully - Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland’s 26th round pick in 2016 has found himself back in Columbus, pitching in nine games last season, and making four starts so far this year for the Clippers. Tully struggled last year after moving up to AAA, but the same can’t be said this year, as the lefty is 3-0 with a 3.43 ERA in his four starts.

The former Buckeye even earned a call-up to the big leagues earlier this year, pitching for the Guardians on April 22nd against the Yankees in New York, tossing two innings in a 4-1 loss. Tully has been dominant since returning to Columbus, giving up just one hit over his last 12 innings of work. Expect Tully to get another shot in the big leagues before the end of the season.