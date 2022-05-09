I-70 Football Podcast: 2023 mock draft, players to watch

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Happy Belated Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, we hope your significant others and sons made you feel special. We start the show discussing buying mom a house when you make it and why we find it funny when players buy their dads a car. Plus, will Primetime stay at Jackson State? and is he getting the credit he deserves for the recognition he’s bringing to HBCUs?

Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his way too early 2023 mock draft and it featured multiple Big Ten players. If a QB needy team has the first pick will C.J. Stroud be the first player off the board? Is Will Levis really an early first-round pick? If so, what does that say for Penn State’s handling of him? Should they have tabbed Levis over Sean Clifford?

One surprise in the mock draft is Ohio State’s senior defensive end Zach Harrison. His production hasn’t matched his five-star status but at 6-foot-6, 260+ pounds he runs a sub 4.5 forty-yard dash and has the measurables for a first-round pick. Can he improve enough in his last season to get his name called on day one?

In their weekly pit stops Dante discusses playoff basketball and why people have different standards for the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jordan wants to know if Bryce Young can do enough to get drafted in the first round? He has the talent but at 6ft, 195 pounds he is shorter and weighs less than just about every current NFL starter.

Connect with us on Twitter:



Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216