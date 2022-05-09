Four-star California linebacker eyes return visit to Ohio State

Despite a quiet weekend on the recruiting front, Ohio State was able to gather some optimistic news in regards to a possible return visit for a top defensive target in the 2024 class. Plus, a top underclassmen hoops target discusses his offer from the Buckeyes.

Villiamu-Asa eyeing game visit

Make no mistake, the Ohio State coaching staff is primarily focused on the 2023 recruiting class in hopes of putting together the best haul possible to welcome to Columbus. But the Buckeyes always are putting time and resources towards prospects in future classes as well.

One particular name for next year is 2024 four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa of St. John Bosco (CA). The Bellflower native is one of just six linebacker prospects in next year's cycle that currently holds an offer from Ohio State, and the program relayed to him that he is a top target going forward.

"(Matt Guerrieri) said I'm a priority and thinks I'm a great fit for Ohio State," Villiamu-Asa told Eleven Warriors’ Garrick Hodge when discussing his recruitment with the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder was most recently on campus in Columbus back in April after his prior stop back in June of last year, and all indications are that the visit went well enough for the blue-chip linebacker to become hopeful of a potential return visit during the season.

Villiamu-Asa stated to Hodge that, "he hopes to make a game visit," to Ohio State in the fall despite nothing being set in stone at this time. "It's like a home away from home," the Cali standout defender suggested.

The Polynesian Bowl pledge is currently graded as the No. 60 overall prospect in his class. Villiamu-Asa also slots in as the fourth highest graded linebacker so far and the sixth best player from the talent-rich state of California.

Peterson talks Buckeye interest

Back in August of last year, Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State basketball coaching staff made their interest in 2025 shooting guard Darryn Peterson of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (OH) known when they delivered an offer to the in-state prospect.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder didn't hold back his elation after securing an offer from the Buckeyes neither. “I was excited as ever because that’s my hometown. So I loved that one,” Peterson told Griffin Storm of Eleven Warriors. Peterson continued by praising the relationship that the two parties have built so far.

Ohio State sent newly promoted associate head coach Jake Diebler to take in Peterson in action at the Nike EYBL in Indianapolis late last month and all indications are that Peterson will be one of the top prospects on their board in 2025.

Peterson also holds early offers from the likes of Arizona State, Indiana, LSU, Maryland, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Xavier, and more. While no rankings for the 2025 class have been revealed yet, Peterson is one of just three prospects in the state that has secured a power-five offer so far joining guard Jerry Easter II of Emmanuel Christian School (OH) and guard RJ Greer of Springboro (OH).

Quick Hits