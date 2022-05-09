Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

OSU kicker Noah Ruggles returns to team after missing spring practice

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Football: Crowley to medically retire, Melton to sit out with ‘long-term’ ACL injury

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

What are the traits of Jim Knowles’ defense that stand out the most? He answers

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Happy Mother’s Day from the Buckeyes:

Happy Mother’s Day to the best Moms in the world — BUCKEYE MOMS! ❤️



A thread: — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 8, 2022

Mickey Marotti Says “Everybody Had to Look in the Mirror” After Ohio State’s Loss to Michigan

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How loss of Marcus Crowley impacts Ohio State running back room

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Three burning questions for Ohio State’s defense heading into summer

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State safeties after spring camp

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

As the NCAA looks to crack down on NIL deals being used as recruiting inducements, Ohio State is walking the fine line between staying competitive and staying compliant: https://t.co/u5oRx9QDjS pic.twitter.com/0dWew87ipU — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) May 8, 2022

Ohio State, NIL Collectives Walking Fine Line Between Staying Competitive and Staying Compliant

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes adapting to new ‘challenge,’ assessing risk in NIL space

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Brian Hartline Says “We Know the Recipe” for NFL Success at Wide Receiver Following “Incredible” Draft Night for Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave



Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones signs with Edmonton Elks of CFL

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Do the Chicago Bears hate Justin Fields?

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

You’re Nuts: Who will be the “X-factor” on this Ohio State men’s basketball team?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Cannot Confirm, but it’s close:

Seth towns has more degrees than days in the week (fact checking this now) https://t.co/wZ6NKd7NTp — Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) May 9, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Buckeyes top Columbia 4-0 in second round of NCAA men’s tennis tournament

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes receive spot in NCAA men’s lacrosse tourney, to face Cornell

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Nothing beats hearing your name on Selection Sunday.



We're headed to Ithaca.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/7IFe83OG5V — Ohio State Men's LAX (@OhioStateMLAX) May 9, 2022

Baseball: Ohio State Sweeps Series with 6-5 Win

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Ohio State Completes Regular Season with Doubleheader Sweep of Maryland

Ohio State Athletics

Buckeyes Set to Receive Degrees Sunday

Ohio State Athletics

Congrats grads!

194 Buckeye student-athletes received their degrees at spring commencement in #TheShoe pic.twitter.com/CzxT2Ifq7k — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) May 9, 2022

