Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 9, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
OSU kicker Noah Ruggles returns to team after missing spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Football: Crowley to medically retire, Melton to sit out with ‘long-term’ ACL injury
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
What are the traits of Jim Knowles’ defense that stand out the most? He answers
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Happy Mother’s Day from the Buckeyes:
Happy Mother’s Day to the best Moms in the world — BUCKEYE MOMS! ❤️— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 8, 2022
A thread:
Mickey Marotti Says “Everybody Had to Look in the Mirror” After Ohio State’s Loss to Michigan
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
How loss of Marcus Crowley impacts Ohio State running back room
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
Three burning questions for Ohio State’s defense heading into summer
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report
Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State safeties after spring camp
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
As the NCAA looks to crack down on NIL deals being used as recruiting inducements, Ohio State is walking the fine line between staying competitive and staying compliant: https://t.co/u5oRx9QDjS pic.twitter.com/0dWew87ipU— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) May 8, 2022
Ohio State, NIL Collectives Walking Fine Line Between Staying Competitive and Staying Compliant
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes adapting to new ‘challenge,’ assessing risk in NIL space
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Brian Hartline Says “We Know the Recipe” for NFL Success at Wide Receiver Following “Incredible” Draft Night for Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Welcome to Edmonton, Cardale Jones (@CJ1two).— CFL (@CFL) May 6, 2022
️: https://t.co/jE4wrBb3hm#CFL pic.twitter.com/zngjl1VOlS
Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones signs with Edmonton Elks of CFL
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Do the Chicago Bears hate Justin Fields?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
You’re Nuts: Who will be the “X-factor” on this Ohio State men’s basketball team?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Cannot Confirm, but it’s close:
Seth towns has more degrees than days in the week (fact checking this now) https://t.co/wZ6NKd7NTp— Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) May 9, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Buckeyes top Columbia 4-0 in second round of NCAA men’s tennis tournament
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes receive spot in NCAA men’s lacrosse tourney, to face Cornell
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Nothing beats hearing your name on Selection Sunday.— Ohio State Men's LAX (@OhioStateMLAX) May 9, 2022
We're headed to Ithaca.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/7IFe83OG5V
Baseball: Ohio State Sweeps Series with 6-5 Win
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Ohio State Completes Regular Season with Doubleheader Sweep of Maryland
Ohio State Athletics
Buckeyes Set to Receive Degrees Sunday
Ohio State Athletics
Congrats grads!— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) May 9, 2022
194 Buckeye student-athletes received their degrees at spring commencement in #TheShoe pic.twitter.com/CzxT2Ifq7k
And now for something completely different...
This is the correct Phase 4 order:
#NoWayHome #ShangChi#DoctorStrange #BlackWidow#Eternals https://t.co/HrMZROpRq3— Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) May 8, 2022
