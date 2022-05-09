 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 9, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

OSU kicker Noah Ruggles returns to team after missing spring practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Football: Crowley to medically retire, Melton to sit out with ‘long-term’ ACL injury
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

What are the traits of Jim Knowles’ defense that stand out the most? He answers
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Happy Mother’s Day from the Buckeyes:

Mickey Marotti Says “Everybody Had to Look in the Mirror” After Ohio State’s Loss to Michigan
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How loss of Marcus Crowley impacts Ohio State running back room
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Three burning questions for Ohio State’s defense heading into summer
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

Progress Report: Evaluating Ohio State safeties after spring camp
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State, NIL Collectives Walking Fine Line Between Staying Competitive and Staying Compliant
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes adapting to new ‘challenge,’ assessing risk in NIL space
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Brian Hartline Says “We Know the Recipe” for NFL Success at Wide Receiver Following “Incredible” Draft Night for Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones signs with Edmonton Elks of CFL
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Do the Chicago Bears hate Justin Fields?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

You’re Nuts: Who will be the “X-factor” on this Ohio State men’s basketball team?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Cannot Confirm, but it’s close:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Buckeyes top Columbia 4-0 in second round of NCAA men’s tennis tournament
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes receive spot in NCAA men’s lacrosse tourney, to face Cornell
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Baseball: Ohio State Sweeps Series with 6-5 Win
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Ohio State Completes Regular Season with Doubleheader Sweep of Maryland
Ohio State Athletics

Buckeyes Set to Receive Degrees Sunday
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is the correct Phase 4 order:

