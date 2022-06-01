Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Four Buckeyes make ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s first 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

#NFLU

Ohio State currently has a TOP TIER guy at each of these NFL spots:

HC - Vrabel

QB - Burrow

RB - Elliott

WR - Thomas, McLaurin

OT - Decker

OG - Norwell, Jackson

C - Linsley

DE - NBosa, Young, Hubbard

DT - Heyward

LB - JBosa

CB - Lattimore, Ward

S - Bell

P - Johnston

LS - McQuaide — Sam Block (@theblockspot) May 31, 2022

Tuimoloau Looking Forward to ‘Special Year’ in Second Season on Ohio State’s Defensive Line

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for defensive end

Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

What makes Ohio State wide receivers so good? ‘Those guys are driven’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Reid Carrico Trying to Prove He Deserves Role on Ohio State’s Defense After Quiet Freshman Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions as Buckeyes aim to reload at tight end (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Dude is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma:

Did you know #OhioState defensive coordinator Jim Knowles worked on Wall Street before returning to coaching?



"I wasn’t torn, I was just tired of being poor.” (FREE via @davebiddle)https://t.co/pgehuwoY4a pic.twitter.com/LnxL2DIC82 — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) June 1, 2022

Jim Knowles Optimistic About “Great Mix” of Veterans, Young Talent on Interior Defensive Line

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Knowles on Wall Street career: ‘I wasn’t torn, I was just tired of being poor’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, EJ Liddell projected as first-round picks in latest ESPN NBA mock draft

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes in the WNBA Report: Week 3

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

You’re Nuts: What are you most looking forward to this summer?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Despite being a tour guide when I was at OSU, I had never heard this before, but it’s pretty cool:

Did you know the 'Shoe was nicknamed the Magnet during the Ohio Stadium campaign? From 1920 until its construction, the 'Shoe was referred to as "The Magnet which will draw the rest of the world to Columbus." Check out more here ➡️ https://t.co/E0p9QMktTH pic.twitter.com/LomDw6XnuD — OSU Archives (@BuckeyeHistory) May 31, 2022

And now for something completely different...

