Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for June 1, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Four Buckeyes make ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s first 2023 NFL Draft Big Board
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

#NFLU

Tuimoloau Looking Forward to ‘Special Year’ in Second Season on Ohio State’s Defensive Line
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Succession: Ohio State’s future plan for defensive end
Colin Gay, Scarlet and Gray Report

What makes Ohio State wide receivers so good? ‘Those guys are driven’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Reid Carrico Trying to Prove He Deserves Role on Ohio State’s Defense After Quiet Freshman Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions as Buckeyes aim to reload at tight end (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Dude is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma:

Jim Knowles Optimistic About “Great Mix” of Veterans, Young Talent on Interior Defensive Line
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Knowles on Wall Street career: ‘I wasn’t torn, I was just tired of being poor’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, EJ Liddell projected as first-round picks in latest ESPN NBA mock draft
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes in the WNBA Report: Week 3
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

You’re Nuts: What are you most looking forward to this summer?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Despite being a tour guide when I was at OSU, I had never heard this before, but it’s pretty cool:

And now for something completely different...

Good for you, Ewan.

