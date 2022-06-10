Ohio State men’s golf complete their season at Nationals

The Ohio State men’s golf team completed their season in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Grayhawk Golf Club for the 2022 NCAA Championships. For the Championships, there was a three-day and 54 hole cut. Even though the Buckeyes carded their lowest score on the third day, they missed the cut as a team.

The Buckeyes carded scores of 300, 300 and 293 on their three days to fall out of contention. Ohio State finished 23rd out of 30 teams that qualified, and the cut was established at 15 teams for the fourth and final day.

Even though the Buckeyes missed the cut as a team, the future is bright for the golf team, as they were led by two sophomores and a junior. Sophomore Adam Wallin carded the best score for the Buckeyes at 10-over par and three-day scores of 74, 73 and 73, with the Grayhawk course being a par 70. Wallin finished tied for 55th individually.

The other stellar sophomore for the Buckeyes is Maxwell Moldovan, who finished tied for 62nd with a three-day score of 71-76-74, for a score of 11-over par. Moldovan also recently qualified for the U.S. Open next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts from the Springfield Regional after finishing 5-under par and in a tie for third.

Wrapping up the top five for the Ohio State men’s golf team was Jackson Chandler, who finished tied for 94th with scores of 76-75-74, Patrick Schmucking, who finished tied for 124th with scores of 79-79-72, and JonErik Alford finished in 140th place with scores of 80-76-79.

It was a successful spring overall for the Buckeyes, as they won the Southern Collegiate tournament. This was the 47th time the team qualified for the NCAA Championships. This spring alone, the Buckeyes finished under-par in six events, and finished in the top six of the standings in eight different tournaments.

Wallin, Schmucking, Alford and Chandler all carded their low rounds of the tournament on Sunday, showing the progress they made throughout the Championships in Arizona. Even in the windy conditions throughout the day, the golfing Buckeyes played stellar and almost worked their way into the cutline.

Moldovan and Wallin both also earned Ping All-Region honors after their performances this season. Moldovan claimed his first three collegiate victories this spring, winning the NEXUS Collegiate, the Southern Invitational and the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate. He had 14 rounds in the 60s and 23 rounds at par or better with eight Top 20 finishes. Moldovan also finished with the best scoring average (71.03) since 1980. Moldovan was named to the Ping All-American team.

Wallin was basically just as good as Moldovan this season. He had eight Top 20 finishes with a scoring average of 71.97 over 11 events and 32 rounds. He too claimed his first collegiate win this spring, winning the Colleton River Collegiate at 14-under par. Wallin had 10 rounds in the 60s and a total of 17 rounds at par or better.

In the classroom, Jackson Chandler, Grant Engle, Maxwell Moldovan, Adam Wallin, Patrick Schmucking and Andrew Mulcahy were named to the Big Ten All-Academic Team.