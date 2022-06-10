Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The ‘Defense of the Decade’ Draft

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, the guys are doing things a little bit differently. With Ohio State football smack dab in the middle of the offseason, Gene and Josh look to keep the content fresh. As the second half of a two-part series, the duo snake drafts their way through some of the best talent the Buckeyes have had to offer on defense from 2012-22 to put together their ultimate squad. In the end, it will be up to you guys to decide who drafted the better unit. We will be putting out a poll in Monday’s edition of “You’re Nuts,” and after Josh secured a runaway victory on offense, Gene will be looking to even it up with the defense.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” is will be dropping one episode per week during the offseason, coming out every Wednesday (don’t hold us to that). Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye