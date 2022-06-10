Recent QB offer already returning to Columbus, in-state DB sets official visit date

June 24 will mark the start of one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year for Ohio State with how many elite guests are going to be in attendance, but this weekend is shaping up to be pretty important as well. Sure, the coaching staff won’t have as many guys on campus this weekend for unofficial and official visits in comparison to the final weekend in June, but enough high-profile names are making the trek to Ohio State this weekend to make it more than notable.

Not even two weeks into June, Ohio State has held multiple one-day camps, dished out plenty of new offers, and have hosted too many names to count. The constant recruiting efforts are eventually going to pay off, and while the 2023 class isn’t currently ramping up in terms of guys committing, the groundwork is being laid to set the current and future classes up to once again be considered among the top groups in the country when all is said and done.

Novosad heading back to Columbus

The 2023 quarterback situation has been an interesting one to follow to say the least. Sandwiched between the 2022 addition of Devin Brown and the sole commitment in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, Ryan Day has had his work cut out for him when it comes to not only landing a signal caller in the current cycle, but also identifying one this late in the process.

Not that anyone feels sorry for the Buckeyes. Day, with the help of position coach Corey Dennis, has done just an incredible job of landing many of the nation’s best quarterbacks in the last several classes. The only downside to that has been the 2023 cycle, trying to stack another top talent in that room with the realization that the the top player in the country in Raiola will soon be joining the roster as well. It’s more of an embarrassment of riches than anything else at this point, but Day has made it clear he wants another quarterback in this class.

On June 1, Ohio State dished out an offer to 2023 quarterback, Austin Novosad, after a very impressive camp showing while on an unofficial visit. The most interesting aspect of his offer his commitment status to Baylor, having been a verbal pledge to his in-state program since December. Still, anytime Ohio State offers a quarterback, the recipient is going to pay close attention and strongly think about it considering the recent success at the position in Columbus.

While Novosad is still currently committed to Baylor, Thursday brought some pretty important news concerning Ohio State and their chances of a possible flip. Heading back to campus this weekend, Novosad — not even two weeks after his offer from Ohio State — will be back in town, but this time for an official visit. A huge chance for Day to sway him, the Buckeyes really want to get their 2023 quarterback in the fold and soon so they too can help build the rest of the class.

Novosad does have his official visit to Baylor scheduled for the week after, but if anyone can appeal to a quarterback, it’s Day and Ohio State. This weekend should give major insight into what could unfold in the near future.

Have confirmed that four-star 2023 QB Austin Novosad will be taking an official visit to Ohio State this weekend. Novosad, a Baylor commit, earned an offer from the Buckeyes after an impressive camp June 1. pic.twitter.com/Kv1mJdOAar — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) June 10, 2022

In-state 2023 athlete schedules OSU official

It really is official visit season, and like the aforementioned Novosad, another recent Buckeye offer will be soon be on campus for an official visit. In-state 2023 athlete, Jermaine Mathews, was electric in his camp performance at Ohio State earlier this month. Locking receivers up all day, the 6-foot cornerback out of Cincinnati earned his offer by showing the coaching staff just what he’s made of and why he’s worth the attention.

Fast forward not even two weeks, and Mathews has set his official visit date for next weekend, June 17, and staying in town through Sunday on a multiple-day stay. Mathews is considered as the 28th-best athlete in the country and the eighth-best player in Ohio in the 2023 class. Having nearly 40 offers to his name, this is a player that could definitely see his ranking rise, and especially after his Ohio State offer was received.

Any time an in-state player gets the Buckeyes in the fold you have to like their chances, and in this case Ohio State does seem to stand in a favorable position, but the official visit should really bring to light how both parties are feeling. In this regard, an official visit this soon after an offer obviously shows how interested Mathews is in Ohio State.

Quick Hits

The No. 21 ranked player in the nation for 2023, Matayo Uiagalelei, is already in route to Columbus for his Ohio State official visit this weekend. The second ranked edge rusher in the class and the third best player in California is a legitimate possibility for the Buckeyes, even with his older brother DJ playing at Clemson and with the Buckeyes being so far from home.

The Buckeyes have done well at St. John Bosco before, and with Larry Johnson at the helm of this recruitment, Ohio State certainly shouldn’t be doubted here. This weekend will be a big time opportunity for the coaching staff, and further proof that they are very much in the thick of this recruitment.