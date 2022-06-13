Five-star cornerback from Florida includes the Buckeyes in his top group

It was a good weekend for many inside of the Ohio State program, but perhaps none more than newly hired cornerbacks coach Tim Walton. The former Jacksonville Jaguars assistant saw a top target at his position include the Buckeyes among his top schools. Plus, both Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann dish out new offers to prospects across the country.

Robinson down to 10 schools

Perhaps the best way for the weekend to conclude is seeing one of the truly elite defenders in the country narrowing down his list of programs in the running and still being included in that group. Of course, that is exactly what happened for the Buckeyes, as they saw 2024 five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV of IMG Academy (FL) trim his list to 10 schools.

Robinson has already flashed enough potential and talent as a prospect that over 30 programs dished out an offer to him. However, the Bradenton native was prepared to take the next step in his recruitment on Friday.

BREAKING: 2024 CB Ellis Robinson IV is down to Schools, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’0 170 CB from New Haven, CT is ranked as the No. 6 Player in the ‘24 Class (#2 CB)https://t.co/SeoJGRhVrh pic.twitter.com/4WlGjD14Y7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 10, 2022

The 6-foot, 170-pounder did include Ohio State in the buzzsaw of a group that remains a possible suitor for Robinson. The Buckeyes will have to outlast the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, and USC if they want to ultimately add the blue-chip defender to the program.

Robinson currently slots in as a top-10 prospect overall in next year’s recruiting class, sitting at No. 9. Not to be forgotten, Robinson also is penciled in as the second highest graded cornerback in the class and the third best player from the state of Florida.

Lacy adds Buckeye offer

Another 2024 prospect on the gridiron in the news for Ohio State this weekend was running back Kewan Lacy of Lancaster (TX) who picked up an offer from the Buckeyes, and Oregon, on Saturday.

The pair of offers for Lacy pushes him over 15 total scholarship opportunities as a prospect. Ohio State and the Ducks joined the likes of Alabama, Indiana, TCU, Tennessee, Utah, and more on the offer sheet for the lone star state standout.

Despite Lacy not yet receiving a composite grade, 247Sports currently lists the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder as a three-star prospect for now. Lacy also is pegged as the 14th best running back in the class and the 37th highest graded player from the state of Texas from the respected recruiting service.

OSU offers two after hoops camp

Lacy wouldn’t be the only high school prospect to walked away from the weekend with a Buckeye offer though. After Ohio State held their annual basketball camp on campus this past weekend, Holtmann and the rest of the coaching staff decided to drop an offer to both 2025 combo guard Trey McKenny of St. Mary’s (MI) and 2024 point guard Dellquan Warren of Keystone Athletic Academy (PA).

The two were both in attendance this past weekend and displayed enough on the hardwood the capture the attention of the coaching staff that would ultimately lead to an opportunity to suit up for the scarlet and gray at the next level.

McKenny is a 6-foot-4, 198-pounder that has already picked up offers from Illinois, Michigan, TCU, Texas, and more. The Flint native is currently ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect on the ESPN 25 list.

As for Warren, the Buckeyes joined the likes of Dayton, Maryland, Rutgers, and Youngstown State on his offer sheet that will surely continue to grow in the near future.

Quick Hits