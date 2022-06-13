I-70 Football Show: Big Ten Win Totals

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

It’s June 13, which means we are less than 100 days away from the start of the college football season. In this episode, the guys pick the over/under for each Big Ten team’s 2022 win totals. Will Ohio State bounce back and win 11 or 12 games? Plus, the guys discuss why Vegas is higher on Nebraska (7.5) then Minnesota (6.5) After their coaches received major contracts, what will Penn State and Michigan State do this season? Lastly, how early in the season will Scott Frost get fired?

Jordan and Dante also discuss why there is no movement with the Big Ten media deal. Fox is all but secured, but who will the other television partners be? In their weekly pit stops, Dante talks about Anthony Davis and his decision to admit he hasn’t touched a basketball since early April. Jordan complains about the price of gas and how your car always knows when you’re happy so it can break down.

